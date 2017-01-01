//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| PieChartSample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| http://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "http://www.mql5.com"

#property description "Example of using pie chart"

//---

#include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| inputs |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

input int Width=600;

input int Height=450;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart(void)

{

//--- check

if(Width<=0 || Height<=0)

{

Print("Too simple.");

return(-1);

}

//--- 차트 생성

CPieChart pie_chart;

if(!pie_chart.CreateBitmapLabel("PieChart",10,10,Width,Height))

{

Print("파이 차트 생성 오류: ",GetLastError());

return(-1);

}

pie_chart.ShowPercent();

//--- 그리기

for(uint i=0;i<30;i++)

{

pie_chart.ValueAdd(100*(i+1),"Item "+IntegerToString(i));

Sleep(10);

}

Sleep(2000);

//--- 범례 없애기

pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_LEFT);

Sleep(2000);

//--- 범례 없애기

pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_RIGHT);

Sleep(2000);

//--- 범례 없애기

pie_chart.LegendAlignment(ALIGNMENT_TOP);

Sleep(2000);

//--- 범례 없애기

pie_chart.ShowLegend(false);

Sleep(2000);

//--- 백분율 없애기

pie_chart.ShowPercent(false);

Sleep(2000);

//--- 설명 없애기

pie_chart.ShowDescriptors(false);

Sleep(2000);

//--- 전체 표시

pie_chart.ShowLegend();

pie_chart.ShowValue();

pie_chart.ShowDescriptors();

Sleep(2000);

//--- 또는 이렇게

pie_chart.ShowFlags(FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND|FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS|FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT);

uint total=pie_chart.DataTotal();

//--- 값으로 플레이

for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)

{

pie_chart.ValueUpdate(i,100*(rand()%10+1));

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- 색상으로 플레이

for(uint i=0;i<total && !IsStopped();i++)

{

pie_chart.ColorUpdate(i%total,RandomRGB());

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- 회전

while(!IsStopped())

{

pie_chart.DataOffset(pie_chart.DataOffset()+1);

Sleep(200);

}

//--- 종료

pie_chart.Destroy();

return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 랜덤 RGB 색상 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

uint RandomRGB(void)

{

return(XRGB(rand()%255,rand()%255,rand()%255));

}