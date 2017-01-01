CPieChart

Class for plotting pie charts.

The code of the above figure is provided below.

Description

The methods included in this class are designed for full-scale operation with pie charts, from the creating a graphical resource to designing labels to segments.

Declaration

class CPieChart : public CChartCanvas

Title

#include <Canvas\Charts\PieChart.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CCanvas CChartCanvas CPieChart

Class methods

Method Action Create Virtual method that creates a graphical resource. SeriesSet Sets a series of values that will be shows on the pie chart. ValueAdd Adds a new value to the pie chart (to the end). ValueInsert Inserts a new value to the pie chart (at the specified position). ValueUpdate Updates the value on the pie chart (at the specified position). ValueDelete Removes a value from the pie chart (at the specified position). DrawChart Virtual method which draws a pie chart and all its elements. DrawPie Draws a segment of the pie chart, which corresponds to a specified value. LabelMake Generates a segment label based on its value and the original label.

Methods inherited from class CCanvas CreateBitmap, CreateBitmap, CreateBitmapLabel, CreateBitmapLabel, Attach, Attach, Destroy, ChartObjectName, ResourceName, Width, Height, Update, Resize, Erase, PixelGet, PixelSet, LineVertical, LineHorizontal, Line, Polyline, Polygon, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Ellipse, Arc, Arc, Arc, Pie, Pie, FillRectangle, FillTriangle, FillPolygon, FillCircle, FillEllipse, Fill, Fill, PixelSetAA, LineAA, PolylineAA, PolygonAA, TriangleAA, CircleAA, EllipseAA, LineWu, PolylineWu, PolygonWu, TriangleWu, CircleWu, EllipseWu, LineThickVertical, LineThickHorizontal, LineThick, PolylineThick, PolygonThick, PolylineSmooth, PolygonSmooth, FontSet, FontNameSet, FontSizeSet, FontFlagsSet, FontAngleSet, FontGet, FontNameGet, FontSizeGet, FontFlagsGet, FontAngleGet, TextOut, TextWidth, TextHeight, TextSize, GetDefaultColor, TransparentLevelSet, LoadFromFile, LineStyleGet, LineStyleSet Methods inherited from class CChartCanvas ColorBackground, ColorBackground, ColorBorder, ColorBorder, ColorText, ColorText, ColorGrid, ColorGrid, MaxData, MaxData, MaxDescrLen, MaxDescrLen, AllowedShowFlags, ShowFlags, ShowFlags, IsShowLegend, IsShowScaleLeft, IsShowScaleRight, IsShowScaleTop, IsShowScaleBottom, IsShowGrid, IsShowDescriptors, IsShowPercent, ShowLegend, ShowScaleLeft, ShowScaleRight, ShowScaleTop, ShowScaleBottom, ShowGrid, ShowDescriptors, ShowValue, ShowPercent, LegendAlignment, Accumulative, VScaleMin, VScaleMin, VScaleMax, VScaleMax, NumGrid, NumGrid, VScaleParams, DataOffset, DataOffset, DataTotal, DescriptorUpdate, ColorUpdate

Example