Volume equilibrium is an indicator that shows lines where the bullish volume equals the bearish volume. It can calculate this for each day, week, month, and year.

When the market is above the line, it means we are in bulls volume territory, so the market is bullish. When the market is below the line, it means we are in bears volume territory, so the market is bearish.

The indicator uses the 'Meravith' indicator algorithm to calculate the lines. The volume levels are calculated very precisely. The indicator works automatically and can be used on any timeframe.

There are buttons for each line, so You can choose which volume balance levels You want to see. There is also a button to show or hide the whole indicator.

For more accurate results, I recommend using a big broker with many clients, because brokers only show the volume from their own clients.



