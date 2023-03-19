MetaForecast M5

5

MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer's GPU for lightning-fast training and inference, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve.


Input Parameters

Forecast Method

Choose a forecasting method from this list to be used to create a model responsible for predicting the future. Currently, there are two methods available: Trigonometric and Neural Network. This list may grow in later versions, with more methods being added.

Method Description
Trigonometric
Creates a sinusoidal model and learns harmonic patterns in past data to predict the future.
Neural Network (AI) Creates a neural network model that can be trained on multiple symbols to learn complex patterns and dependencies between past and future.

The settings are organized into multiple sections. The first section, Common Settings, encompasses configurations shared across different methods. Subsequent sections are dedicated to method-specific settings.

Past Size

Specifies the number of bars that MetaForecast uses to create a model for generating future predictions. The model is represented by a yellow line drawn over the selected bars.

Future Size

Specifies the number of future bars that should be predicted. The predicted future is shown by a pink line with blue regression lines drawn over it.

Degree

This input determines the level of analysis that MetaForecast will conduct on the market.

Degree Description
0 For degree 0, it is recommended to use a large value for the "Past size" input to cover all peaks and troughs and details in the price.
1
 For degree 1, MetaForecast can understand trends and generate better results with a smaller "Past size".
2 For degree 2, in addition to trends, MetaForecast can also identify reversal points. For degrees greater than 1, higher values for the 'Details' and 'Noise Reduction' inputs must be used.
>2 It is not recommended to use degrees greater than 2, but it can be tried.
Multiple instances of MetaForecast with different degrees can be used to confirm predictions. For example, one instance with PastSize=5000 and Degree=0 and another instance with PastSize=600 and Degree=1 can be used together.

Details

Specifies the percentage of details in the price data that should be extracted for generating predictions. Higher values need higher processing time.

Noise Reduction

When using degrees greater than 1, MetaForecast needs noise reduction for the input data in order to create a proper model. For example, for degree=2, set the noise reduction to be 90%. To obtain a better result, increase the details to 20%.

Remove jumps

Sometimes, there are big jumps in the prediction results, especially for degrees higher than 1. Enabling this input can correct the shape of the prediction.

Regression lines

MetaForecast draws regression lines on the predicted bars to make the trend clearer. Use this input to specify the number of lines.

Forecasting Period

Set the interval between two predictions using this input. For example, if you set it to 100, it means that it predicts the future and then pause for 100 bars before making the next prediction.

Symbols

You can use multiple symbols to train an AI model. The symbols should be written seperated by commas. Leave this field empty to use the current chart's symbol. When using multiple symbols, you don't need to include the current chart's symbol – it will be automatically added to the list.

Layers

This input configures a brain for your AI model. For example, if we enter [1000, 2000, 100], this indicates that the model accepts 1000 past bars as input, utilizes 2000 neurons to forecast 100 bars into the future. If we enter [1000, 2000, 500, 200, 100], this signifies that the model accepts 1000 past bars as input and employs a deep neural network with 3 layers containing 2000, 500, and 200 neurons, respectively, to forecast 100 bars into the future. As you can see, you can create a network with any desired depth. For the examples above, a minimum past size of 1000 is recommended. However, a past size of 3000 is generally better. As a rule of thumb, the larger the size of the layers in your model, the larger the past size should be.

Batch Size

This parameter divides the past size into smaller subsets, called batches, to enable MetaForecast to process large datasets efficiently. Batching helps optimize memory usage and computational performance when training or running inference on deep learning models. If the batch size is set to zero, MetaForecast automatically determines whether batching is necessary and, if so, assigns the maximum feasible batch size.

Epochs

Imagine you're teaching a student a new skill. You wouldn't just explain it once and expect them to be a master. They need to practice repeatedly to improve. In AI, epochs are like those practice sessions. It refers to the number of times the entire training dataset is shown to the AI model. Each time the model sees the data, it adjusts itself slightly to get better at the task.

Loss

The purpose of training a model is to decrease the loss. Loss refers to the average amount of error the model makes on its predictions. The training process will be stopped when the model's loss falls below the specified value in this input. If you want a model to perfectly replicate the past, you would need to set both Noise Reduction and Loss inputs to zero. However, this is usually not desirable, as a model that simply memorizes the data might not perform well on unseen examples.

Learning rate

When training a model, the learning rate controls how much the model adjusts its parameters after each epoch. A high learning rate leads to large adjustments, which can be fast but inaccurate. Conversely, a low learning rate results in small adjustments, making the learning process slower but potentially more precise.

Autoregressive

Enable Autoregressive if the future size (number of future values to predict) is greater than the output of your model. This way, MetaForecast uses the model multiple times to forecast the future.

Learn Complex Pattern

Enabling this input allows the model to learn any kind of pattern in the data. Conversely, if you don't want the model to learn or memorize random patterns, disable this input to force the model to focus on learning only repeatable patterns.

Multimodel

This option allows you to create multiple models with different internal parameters. For example, with Multimodel set to 10, MetaForecast creates 10 models that work together to predict the future. The combined result will be displayed as a band. The average of the predictions will be calculated and drawn as a pink line.

OHLC

The OHLC input enables MetaForecast to utilize all price types—open, high, low, and close—by feeding entire candles into the model. This allows the generation of complete future candles rather than single points, making it particularly useful for precise candle predictions. However, enabling this input may slow down the process by a factor of three.


History Mode

MetaForecast enables traders to predict future price movements in the price history, allowing them to compare the results with actual future prices. To use this feature, press "H" on your keyboard to see the vertical line, which can be moved to bring the prediction into historical prices, rather than the current candle. To navigate through history, hold down the "Ctrl" key and move your mouse to move the vertical line. To get back to the current candle press "H" again. If you have multiple MetaForecasts on your chart and need to reset them simultaneously, press the "R" key on your keyboard.


Neural Network Method

To train an AI model, simply press T and wait for the training process to finish. The future values will be estimated and displayed afterward. In history mode, you can use the same model to predict from different points in time into the future simply by moving the history mode's vertical line.


How to Test

The recommended settings for testing this product using the Strategy Tester are as follows. Leave other settings not mentioned here at their default values.

Past Size = 3000
Forecasting Period = 100
Train on each new forecast = true
Initialize before training = true

Please note that in the current version, the method Neural Network only works on GPUs. You can check your available GPU devices in the terminal by navigating to Tools > Options > OpenCL. Under the "Device" column, you will see your available GPUs with the option to disable or enable each one. MetaForecast automatically selects the best available GPU device.

I'm always exploring new ideas to forecast the market's future. Whenever I discover a new working method or algorithm, I incorporate it into the product. I'd appreciate your support in allowing me to continue developing this unique offering.

Reviews 4
Leon Hans Morten Voige
423
Leon Hans Morten Voige 2023.08.09 18:14 
 

I absolutely love it. You don't need to waste your time searching out all the support and resistance levels. For me it is very very lucrative trading the 1 hr timeframe with this indicator. Especially on pairs that are more trendy. Even BTC trading is easily possible with this indicator. Absolutely great!

31416
514
31416 2023.04.10 11:18 
 

So far it looks intuitive. I will try to update while gaining confidence and expertise with it. Thanks.

Update after a month using it: confirmed. Very useful.

Rutt Tungkiratichai
2899
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.03.14 09:50 
 

Very good indicator

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Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
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MetaBands M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
3.5 (6)
Indicators
MetaBands uses powerful and unique algorithms to draw channels and detect trends so that it can provide traders with potential points for entering and exiting trades. It’s a channel indicator plus a powerful trend indicator. It includes different types of channels which can be merged to create new channels simply by using the input parameters. MetaBands uses all types of alerts to notify users about market events. Features Supports most of the channel algorithms Powerful trend detection algorith
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Royal Wave Pro M5
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3.5 (4)
Indicators
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
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Indicators
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
MetaTrend M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Indicators
Meta Trend Indicator is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. It reveals the trend, support and resistance levels, volatility and the maximum potential target, all in one indicator. To adapt to the price and to decrease consecutive trend failures, the internal trend detector algorithm studies the market and dynamically chooses the right values for the internal parameters. This indicator is a perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Features Super Adapti
MetaForecast M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (2)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market based on the harmonics in price data. While the market is not always predictable, if there is a pattern in the price, MetaForecast can predict the future as accurately as possible. Compared to other similar products, Metaforecast can generate more accurate results by analyzing market trends. Input Parameters Past size Specifies the number of bars that MetaForecast uses to create a model for generating future predictions. The model is
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (7)
Indicators
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
MetaTrend M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Indicators
Meta Trend Indicator is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. It reveals the trend, support and resistance levels, volatility and the maximum potential target, all in one indicator. To adapt to the price and to decrease consecutive trend failures, the internal trend detector algorithm studies the market and dynamically chooses the right values for the internal parameters. This indicator is a perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Features Super Adapti
Smart Channel M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (1)
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MetaBands M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.5 (2)
Indicators
MetaBands uses powerful and unique algorithms to draw channels and detect trends so that it can provide traders with potential points for entering and exiting trades. It’s a channel indicator plus a powerful trend indicator. It includes different types of channels which can be merged to create new channels simply by using the input parameters. MetaBands uses all types of alerts to notify users about market events. Features Supports most of the channel algorithms Powerful trend detection algorith
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Rutt Tungkiratichai
2899
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.03.14 09:50 
 

Very good indicator

Leon Hans Morten Voige
423
Leon Hans Morten Voige 2023.08.09 18:14 
 

I absolutely love it. You don't need to waste your time searching out all the support and resistance levels. For me it is very very lucrative trading the 1 hr timeframe with this indicator. Especially on pairs that are more trendy. Even BTC trading is easily possible with this indicator. Absolutely great!

Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4769
Reply from developer Vahidreza Heidar Gholami 2023.08.09 22:12
I'm glad you've shared your thoughts and experiences. Thank you.
Yahia Ismail Ibrahim El Mughrabi
937
Yahia Ismail Ibrahim El Mughrabi 2023.05.20 21:19 
 

Great work much appreciated, it very good tool to confirm strategy

Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4769
Reply from developer Vahidreza Heidar Gholami 2023.05.21 10:05
I appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. Such feedback is truly invaluable to me, and it motivates me to improve the product with each new version. Thank you!
31416
514
31416 2023.04.10 11:18 
 

So far it looks intuitive. I will try to update while gaining confidence and expertise with it. Thanks.

Update after a month using it: confirmed. Very useful.

Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4769
Reply from developer Vahidreza Heidar Gholami 2023.04.11 01:47
Great! Thank you for your interest in my products.
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