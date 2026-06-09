Break Pullback

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  • Arief
    Arief

    Arief

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    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم لَاحَوْلَ وَلَا قُوَّةَ إِلَّا بِٱللَّٰهِ ٱلْعَلِيِّ ٱلْعَظِيمِ
    Hello and Welcome ✤
    Arief here, based in Indonesia.
    3 products
  • Version: 3.7
  • Updated: 9 June 2026
  • Activations: 5

Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5

"Smart Simple Fast!"

Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries?
Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move?
Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator.

What Is Break Pullback?
Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, and trend continuation setups.
It automatically detects Break and Pullback formations across multiple currency pairs in real time — and filters every signal through three layers of confirmation:
  1. Structural Breakout Detection — identifies key break levels on the chart
  2. HTF Daily Bias — aligns entries with the dominant daily trend direction
  3. Currency Strength Index — confirms momentum imbalance between paired currencies
The result: fewer false signals, more confidence, and faster execution — without the chart overload.

Who Is This For?
Break Pullback is designed for traders who use:
  • Break and Retest strategies (Break Retes entry)
  • Market Structure Analysis (BOS Break of Structure, OB Order Block Scanner, Structural Levels)
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or ICT-style entries
  • Trend Following and continuation setups
  • Multi-pair scanning across Forex and Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Intraday and Swing trading timeframes
If you already understand price action and market structure — this indicator gives you an automated assistant that never sleeps and never misses a setup.

Now! 4 Core Features Available (Currency Strength Index (ROC), Daily Break of Structure Detector (D-BOS), Three-Candle Monitor, Order Block Multi Timeframes Scanner)

(i) Multi-Currency Break Pullback Auto Detector
  • Automatically scans multiple currency pairs simultaneously
  • Detects structural break levels and valid pullback zones in real time
  • Eliminates the need for manual chart-by-chart scanning
  • Instantly identifies qualified setups so you can focus on execution

No more jumping between 20 charts. Break Pullback does the scanning for you.

(ii) HTF Daily Bias — Three Candle Monitor
  • Reads the Higher Timeframe (Daily) directional bias automatically
  • Filters out counter-trend entries before they cost you money
  • Aligns every signal with the dominant market direction
  • Uses a clean Three Candle Monitor to confirm bullish or bearish bias

Trading with the trend has never been easier.

(iii) Currency Strength Index (CSI)
  • Measures real-time currency strength using Rate of Change (ROC)
  • Identifies the strongest and weakest currencies at any given moment
  • Helps you select the highest-momentum pairs to trade
  • Adds a final confirmation layer before any breakout entry

When structure breaks and the stronger currency is driving it — that's your edge.

(iv) Order Block Multi TF Scanner

  • Eeasy ways, one-click system to find pattern order blocks in real-time across multiple timeframes.
  • Automatically draw HiLo levels on the order block when a retest successfully fills the zone.
Trading High Confidence Order Block Fill Validator.

Why Four Layers of Confirmation?
Most breakout indicators show you where price broke — but not whether it's worth trading.

Break Pullback answers three critical questions before every signal:

Question
 Answered By
Did price break a key structural level?
 Breakout Detector
Is this trade aligned with the daily trend?
 HTF Daily Bias (Three Candle Monitor)
Is the momentum backed by currency strength?
 Currency Strength Index Based on The Rate of Change (ROC)
Has the order block zone been retested and filled?  Order Block Scanner

Only when all three align do you get a high-probability setup — the kind of entry that serious traders look for every session.

What Makes Break Pullback Different?
Three-layer confluence — structure + bias + strength in one tool
Multi-pair scanner — no manual chart hopping required
Real-time detection — signals appear as the market moves
Works on all major Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD)
Suitable for intraday and swing traders
Clean, professional interface — no cluttered chart
Built for MT5 — stable, optimized, and fast

Recommended Trading Pairs & Timeframes
Best Pairs:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), and all major or minor Forex pairs
Recommended Timeframes:
M15, M30, H1, H4 for intraday — H4, D1 for swing trading

How It Works — 3 Simple Steps
Step 1 — Attach Break Pullback to your MT5 chart
Step 2 — The indicator scans all pairs, reads the daily bias, and checks currency strength automatically

Step 3 — When all three layers confirm → you get a clear, high-probability Break Pullback setup to act on

No complicated settings. No manual analysis required. Just clear signals with multi-layer confirmation.

Perfect For Traders Who Want:
  • A smarter breakout filter — not just raw breakout arrows
  • Confidence in every entry through multi-layer confluence
  • Time efficiency — one indicator replaces hours of manual scanning
  • A tool that works with market structure, SMC, and ICT concepts
  • Consistent, high-probability setups on Forex and Gold

Get Break Pullback Today!

Stop missing high-probability breakouts.
Stop second-guessing your entries.
Stop wasting time scanning charts manually.

Break Pullback gives you structure, bias, and strength — all in one place. "Smart Simple Fast!"

Trading strategy on MQL5 blog — please visit here:” Read the full blog.

Risk Notice: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

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Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
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Pattern Builder Pro
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Pattern Builder Pro — Custom Swing Pattern Scanner and Market Scanner for MetaTrader 5 Pattern Builder Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator and market scanner that lets traders draw any custom swing pattern by hand and scan every symbol in Market Watch, across multiple timeframes, for statistically similar price formations. Unlike standard chart pattern indicators limited to head and shoulders, triangles, or flags, this MT5 pattern recognition tool lets you define your own price action pattern — any
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