Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!"

Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries?

Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move?

Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator.





What Is Break Pullback?

Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, and trend continuation setups.

It automatically detects Break and Pullback formations across multiple currency pairs in real time — and filters every signal through three layers of confirmation:

Structural Breakout Detection — identifies key break levels on the chart HTF Daily Bias — aligns entries with the dominant daily trend direction Currency Strength Index — confirms momentum imbalance between paired currencies

The result: fewer false signals, more confidence, and faster execution — without the chart overload.





Who Is This For?

Break Pullback is designed for traders who use:

Break and Retest strategies ( Break Retes entry)

Market Structure Analysis (BOS Break of Structure, OB Order Block Scanner, Structural Levels)

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or ICT-style entries

Trend Following and continuation setups

Multi-pair scanning across Forex and Gold (XAUUSD)

Intraday and Swing trading timeframes

If you already understand price action and market structure — this indicator gives you an automated assistant that never sleeps and never misses a setup.





Now! 4 Core Features Available (Currency Strength Index (ROC), Daily Break of Structure Detector (D-BOS), Three-Candle Monitor, Order Block Multi Timeframes Scanner)

(i) Multi-Currency Break Pullback Auto Detector

Automatically scans multiple currency pairs simultaneously

Detects structural break levels and valid pullback zones in real time

Eliminates the need for manual chart-by-chart scanning

Instantly identifies qualified setups so you can focus on execution

No more jumping between 20 charts. Break Pullback does the scanning for you.

(ii) HTF Daily Bias — Three Candle Monitor

Reads the Higher Timeframe (Daily) directional bias automatically

Filters out counter-trend entries before they cost you money

Aligns every signal with the dominant market direction

Uses a clean Three Candle Monitor to confirm bullish or bearish bias

Trading with the trend has never been easier.

(iii) Currency Strength Index (CSI)

Measures real-time currency strength using Rate of Change (ROC)

Identifies the strongest and weakest currencies at any given moment

Helps you select the highest-momentum pairs to trade

Adds a final confirmation layer before any breakout entry

When structure breaks and the stronger currency is driving it — that's your edge.

(iv) Order Block Multi TF Scanner Eeasy ways, one-click system to find pattern order blocks in real-time across multiple timeframes.

Automatically draw HiLo levels on the order block when a retest successfully fills the zone. Trading High Confidence Order Block Fill Validator .



Why Four Layers of Confirmation?

Most breakout indicators show you where price broke — but not whether it's worth trading.

Break Pullback answers three critical questions before every signal:

Question

Answered By

Did price break a key structural level?

Breakout Detector

Is this trade aligned with the daily trend?

HTF Daily Bias (Three Candle Monitor)

Is the momentum backed by currency strength?

Currency Strength Index Based on The Rate of Change (ROC)

Has the order block zone been retested and filled? Order Block Scanner Only when all three align do you get a high-probability setup — the kind of entry that serious traders look for every session.

What Makes Break Pullback Different?

Three-layer confluence — structure + bias + strength in one tool

Multi-pair scanner — no manual chart hopping required

Real-time detection — signals appear as the market moves

Works on all major Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD)

Suitable for intraday and swing traders

Clean, professional interface — no cluttered chart

Built for MT5 — stable, optimized, and fast





Recommended Trading Pairs & Timeframes

Best Pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), and all major or minor Forex pairs

Recommended Timeframes:

M15, M30, H1, H4 for intraday — H4, D1 for swing trading





How It Works — 3 Simple Steps

Step 1 — Attach Break Pullback to your MT5 chart

Step 2 — The indicator scans all pairs, reads the daily bias, and checks currency strength automatically

Step 3 — When all three layers confirm → you get a clear, high-probability Break Pullback setup to act on

No complicated settings. No manual analysis required. Just clear signals with multi-layer confirmation.





Perfect For Traders Who Want:

A smarter breakout filter — not just raw breakout arrows

Confidence in every entry through multi-layer confluence

Time efficiency — one indicator replaces hours of manual scanning

A tool that works with market structure, SMC, and ICT concepts

Consistent, high-probability setups on Forex and Gold

Get Break Pullback Today!

Stop missing high-probability breakouts.

Stop second-guessing your entries.

Stop wasting time scanning charts manually.