Break Pullback
- Indicators
-
Arief---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم لَاحَوْلَ وَلَا قُوَّةَ إِلَّا بِٱللَّٰهِ ٱلْعَلِيِّ ٱلْعَظِيمِ
Hello and Welcome ✤
Arief here, based in Indonesia.
- Version: 3.7
- Updated: 9 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5
"Smart Simple Fast!"
- Structural Breakout Detection — identifies key break levels on the chart
- HTF Daily Bias — aligns entries with the dominant daily trend direction
- Currency Strength Index — confirms momentum imbalance between paired currencies
- Break and Retest strategies (Break Retes entry)
- Market Structure Analysis (BOS Break of Structure, OB Order Block Scanner, Structural Levels)
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or ICT-style entries
- Trend Following and continuation setups
- Multi-pair scanning across Forex and Gold (XAUUSD)
- Intraday and Swing trading timeframes
Now! 4 Core Features Available (Currency Strength Index (ROC), Daily Break of Structure Detector (D-BOS), Three-Candle Monitor, Order Block Multi Timeframes Scanner)
- Automatically scans multiple currency pairs simultaneously
- Detects structural break levels and valid pullback zones in real time
- Eliminates the need for manual chart-by-chart scanning
- Instantly identifies qualified setups so you can focus on execution
No more jumping between 20 charts. Break Pullback does the scanning for you.
- Reads the Higher Timeframe (Daily) directional bias automatically
- Filters out counter-trend entries before they cost you money
- Aligns every signal with the dominant market direction
- Uses a clean Three Candle Monitor to confirm bullish or bearish bias
Trading with the trend has never been easier.
- Measures real-time currency strength using Rate of Change (ROC)
- Identifies the strongest and weakest currencies at any given moment
- Helps you select the highest-momentum pairs to trade
- Adds a final confirmation layer before any breakout entry
When structure breaks and the stronger currency is driving it — that's your edge.
(iv) Order Block Multi TF Scanner
- Eeasy ways, one-click system to find pattern order blocks in real-time across multiple timeframes.
- Automatically draw HiLo levels on the order block when a retest successfully fills the zone.
Break Pullback answers three critical questions before every signal:
|Question
|Answered By
|Did price break a key structural level?
|Breakout Detector
|Is this trade aligned with the daily trend?
|HTF Daily Bias (Three Candle Monitor)
|Is the momentum backed by currency strength?
|Currency Strength Index Based on The Rate of Change (ROC)
|Has the order block zone been retested and filled?
|Order Block Scanner
Only when all three align do you get a high-probability setup — the kind of entry that serious traders look for every session.
Step 3 — When all three layers confirm → you get a clear, high-probability Break Pullback setup to act on
- A smarter breakout filter — not just raw breakout arrows
- Confidence in every entry through multi-layer confluence
- Time efficiency — one indicator replaces hours of manual scanning
- A tool that works with market structure, SMC, and ICT concepts
- Consistent, high-probability setups on Forex and Gold
Get Break Pullback Today!
Break Pullback gives you structure, bias, and strength — all in one place. "Smart Simple Fast!"“Trading strategy on MQL5 blog — please visit here:” Read the full blog.
Risk Notice: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.