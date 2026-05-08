Meta Trend PRO MT5

META TREND PRO — is a trend-following tool that takes the guesswork out of trading and shows where the market has already made its decision. The indicator identifies key points where trends, trends, and structures change, and highlights areas where the price returns for major players to take positions.

You don't just see the movement—you understand the logic behind it. All signals are recorded after the candle closes, are not redrawn, and are saved on the chart, allowing you to confidently analyze the situation and make decisions. Trade targets (take profits) are also displayed.

To ensure you have complete confidence in the effectiveness of this indicator, automatic statistics are available to you.

After each change in direction, the indicator also displays stop-loss levels and their intelligent gradual movement (Move SL), which is essential reduces risk by position.

Stop Loss / Take Profit / RR A built-in panel on the right displays market entry points in the direction of the current global trend, and also shows these signals in history. Any timeframes/instruments The indicator works on all time intervals - from M1 to MN and also suitable for all instruments. Global trend statistics This helps to understand better, where exactly the most profitable opportunities are formed and how more income could be extracted based on real historical data. Signal strength levels

Not all reversals are created equal, and the indicator takes this into account. This allows you to immediately understand the strength of the movement and filter out weak signals. SHIFT ( BUY/SELL)

Basic change of trend BREAK (BUY/SELL)

Strong trend change with structure breakout TREND (BUY/SELL) Displays the global trend on the current timeframe. Key levels where major market participants enter the market.