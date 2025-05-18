SimSim Arrow CCI MT5

SimSim Arrow CCI is a standard "Commodity Channel Index" indicator, but an arrow version.





The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta.

Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the Zero value. Changing the zero level of the indicator. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the zero level line +- Delta.

Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically.

You can use the indicator for its intended purpose, as a reliable signaler.

However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for the " CONTROL DEAL " utility.

However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for the " CONTROL DEAL " utility.

The symbiosis between the indicator and this utility allows you not only to see the signal, but also to make a deal in accordance with it. If you want to work effectively with these signals, download the free utility: SimSim Control DealMT5.

Indicator parameters for working with "CONTROL DEAL" only Selection of parameters for opening transactions:

Not Deals, Deals BUY and SELL, Deals BUY Only, Deals SELL Only

Starting bar for calculating the indicator for opening trade. The number of the starting bar for opening a deal by default = 1.

List of Time Frames for the indicator operation.(60,H4,D1...). List of time frames for signals from which deals will be opened.

