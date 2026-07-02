All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good evening.
I've read several times this https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5_wizard/wizard_ea_generate following the pages about Expert Advisors
But I was not able to understand how to try to tweak the EAs that come along with the application.
To run several tests, I need few EAs to behave in an opposite way, inverting the actions of buying and selling where all the other aspects remain the same.
In other words, how to make the EA ExpertMAPSAR buy when it's supposed to sell, and viceversa, leaving every other conditions that lead to the action intact?
The EA is mostly the ExpertMAPSAR (then, I hope I'll be able to understand how to the same to the others)
Thanks for your attention
Good evening.
I've read several times this https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5_wizard/wizard_ea_generate following the pages about Expert Advisors
But I was not able to understand how to try to tweak the EAs that come along with the application.
To run several tests, I need few EAs to behave in an opposite way, inverting the actions of buying and selling where all the other aspects remain the same.
In other words, how to make the EA ExpertMAPSAR buy when it's supposed to sell , and viceversa, leaving every other conditions that lead to the action intact?
The EA is mostly the ExpertMAPSAR (then, I hope I'll be able to understand how to the same to the others)
Thanks for your attention
Advisors that come as standard are not related to the MQL5 Wizard.
MQL5 Wizard techniques you should know (Part 01): Regression Analysis
MQL5 Wizard allows the rapid construction and deployment of expert advisors by having most of the menial aspects of trading pre-coded in the MQL5 library. This allows traders to focus on their custom aspects of their trading such as special entry and exit conditions. Included in the library are some entry and exit signal classes like signals of 'Accelerator Oscillator' indicator, or signals of 'Adaptive Moving Average' indicator and many others. Besides being based on lagging indicators for most traders they may not be convertible to successful strategies. This is why the ability to create your own custom signal is essential. For this article we will explore how this can be done with regression analysis.
Continuing with this series on the MQL5 wizard, we will delve into Kohonen-Maps for this one.
Claude Shannon in 1948 introduced his paper “A mathematical theory of communication” that had the novel ideal of information entropy. Entropy is a concept from physics. It is a measure of the extent to which particles within an object are active. If we consider the 3 states of water namely ice, liquid and vapor for example; we can see that the particle kinetic energy is highest in vapor and least in ice. This same concept is applied in mathematics via probability.
Let’s see how this can be coded as an expert signal for the MQL5 wizard.
MQL5 Wizard techniques you should know (Part 04): Linear Discriminant Analysis
Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) is a very common dimensionality reduction technique for classification problems. Like kohonen maps in prior article if you have high-dimensional data (i.e. with a large number of attributes or variables) from which you wish to classify observations, LDA will help you transform your data so as to make the classes as distinct as possible.LDA is very much like the techniques PCA, QDA, & ANOVA; and the fact that they are all usually abbreviated is not very helpful. This article isn’t going to introduce or explain these various techniques, but simply highlight their differences.
MQL5 Wizard techniques you should know (Part 05): Markov Chains
One of the key benefits of using Markov chains in financial markets is that they allow traders to analyze and predict the evolution of market trends over time.
Another benefit of Markov chains is that they can be used to analyze the risk associated with different trades.
Having spent several hundred hours at this point working with wizard EAs and backtesting, let me share a few tips you may find useful:
Universal Signals & Universal Trailing Modules - expert for MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 5 provides MQL Wizard for generating expert advisers based on trading, trailing and money management modules from standard library. The library affords a limited number of predefined signals untilizing some of the built-in indicators. This project allows you to generate EAs on arbitrary signals powered not only by standard, but also custom indicators and expressions.
Indicators and signals setup is based on the article:- [1] Naive Bayes classifier for signals of a set of indicators.
I made this 5-minute scalper EA with the EA wizard. It trades based on the intersection of two exp moving averages and with a psar trailing stop loss.
Test ran from a Tuesday - Thursday:
note this is a 3-day back test with a large equity gain seen after three days and no drawdown. It is not using one of the default signals, it's using a custom signal script (see attached called "ma_cross.mqh"). It's based on overriding the LongCondition and ShortCondition functions of the cExpertSignal class.
Before running the EA wizard, you have to place the "ma_cross" script at MQL5 data directory/Include/Expert/Signal
then you will be able to import "Signals of the intersection of two MAs"
but the inputs are crucial, and the bot shouldn't be run always.
I used these inputs in the strategy tester for the 5 minute timeframe:
"ma_cross.mqh" taken from the article "Create a trading robot in 6 steps!", although modified as they mixed up the long conditon and short condition code in the functions