"No loss" recovery hedging system - page 9
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Hi Chris!
it is very interesting
I must clarify that YES, there is a way to develop a hedging EA that will have a reasonable maximum drawdown in all history of a pair (since 1993) and trade on open bar (accurate backtesting), and never have a margin call, and always close trades in profit, zero loss, or minimal, almost zero, loss and is NOT a scalper and will trade in real market just like it trades in backtest (on new bar only). Yes, it's possible. It just requires thinking and thinking... and teamwork. I should add faith, it does need some sort of miracle too and a strong love for the neighbor.
100% agree with you @Felipe Ponce Aragon
this hedging strategy just require proper risk management max 2%
There is no "No Loss System" exists , if it is then market can't run it's a mind illusion or dream
If market rig Martin Wins and Hedging loose
If trend Hedging wins and martin loose
Sometimes in real time few peoples wins and exit the system even with martin like a mine friend turned 50 K USD into 300 K , but after few months he returned and lost 70%
But
A low leverage is the best in mostly conditions and rise chances of win and it doesn't means doubling the capital / Weekly charts can help better to adjust MM.
I believe there two type of peoples in trade and when they practice a lot and this practice is mixture of profits and loss eventually they tries Martin or Simple Trade , Simple trade user stays in profit but it takes much time and waiting like warren buffet said "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient."
This is a martingale system, using adding more lots to average the cost. With infinite capital, martingale-system surely win.
However, the bad thing is that there is no infinite capital in reality, but the good thing is that the risk of market is always refer to strong and sudden side movement, neither the trend or range.
Trend and Range market is easy to handle, it last longer time, you can easily cut-loss and identify the market situation and re-enter the market. There are so many indicators can help you, do you own study, it is not difficult.
But the strong and sudden side movement, you have no time to react, the market can wipe your account in just a few second!! And there is no any indicator can help you!!!
This system is very effective in fighting against with the strong and sudden side movement. I use this system to support my trend/range trading, I can have peaceful mind.
This system is not "never loss", the entry price at range market is critical, but even you enter wrongly, the dying process is slow, you have enough time to say "sorry" and cut loss!!
In trend market, is is much easy, but still need to be careful about the entry price, as trend may stop anytime!
No system is "never loss", this system is not an exception. But how about other system?
I would say, this system is very effective in against strong and sudden side movement, it is easy to use in a trend market, it need to be careful in range market. As long as you use this system carefully, with proper money management, you can achieve a "non-loss account".
I must clarify that YES, there is a way to develop a hedging EA that will have a reasonable maximum drawdown in all history of a pair (since 1993) and trade on open bar (accurate backtesting), and never have a margin call, and always close trades in profit, zero loss, or minimal, almost zero, loss and is NOT a scalper and will trade in real market just like it trades in backtest (on new bar only). Yes, it's possible. It just requires thinking and thinking... and teamwork. I should add faith, it does need some sort of miracle too and a strong love for the neighbor.
Man where did you get this linear slope from?
Man where did you get this linear slope from?
Hi, I bought it here ob MQL5 but they banned the seller, now no one has it but me
Do you sell it as well or is it possible to share somehow?
I get the feeling that you are confident about it and you are not a developer, if i understand correctly so you don't look to profit
Do you sell it as well or is it possible to share somehow?
I get the feeling that you are confident about it and you are not a developer, if i understand correctly so you don't look to profit