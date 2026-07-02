All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 6
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 31): Selecting the Loss Function
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 32): Regularization
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 33): Gaussian Process Kernels
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 34): Price-Embedding with an Unconventional RBM
We continue these series that explore various trade setups and ideas thanks to MetaTrade-5’s rapid development and prototyping environment with the MQL5 wizard. These articles, in principle, seek to explore how else traders can set themselves apart from the pack by exploring ideas that may not be so common and could deliver an edge to the interested trader, depending on how he chooses to exploit them. So, we are into exploring here, not necessarily exploiting and the reason why an edge matters a lot is many working trade ideas that are available tend to correlate too positively with each other.
This is super when the trends are bullish and everyone is in the green however, as many would agree, diversification is what would mitigate drawdowns when trends reverse and yet simply finding inversely correlated securities is a lot harder than it seems on paper. That’s why trade entries and exits that are specific to a trader could be a better haven than simply relying on commonly used setups. With that, this article looks at the Restricted Boltzmann Machines (RBMs) when implemented with Backpropagation, as opposed to their traditional implementations of Gibbs Sampling and Contrastive Divergence.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 35): Support Vector Regression
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 36): Q-Learning with Markov Chains
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 37): Gaussian Process Regression with Linear and Matern Kernels
We continue these series on the different ways key component classes of wizard assembled Expert Advisors can be implemented by considering 2 Gaussian Process Kernels. The linear-kernel and Matérn Kernel. The former is so simple you cannot find its Wikipedia-page, however the latter has a reference page over here.
There are several additional advantages and uses to GPs like noise handling & reduction as well as adaptation to regime change and many others. As traders, though, we want to capitalize on these benefits, so let’s look at a very basic linear kernel.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 38): Bollinger Bands
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 39): Relative Strength Index
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 40): Parabolic SAR