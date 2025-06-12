Issue with strategy tester

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Hey guys, I have been encountering an issue with the strategy tester on MT5 since some time. I used it before to run tests and everything worked perfectly until yesterday I launched a backtest and it kept getting stuck at the stage of loading data. I will show you a picture of what the Journal is priinting. I thought even using imported data would work which I did using TDS but still having the issue. It gets stuck at a certain point and the backtest doesn't launch. I even uninstalled my MT5 and reinstalled still same issue. Its always at that last message that it gets stuck and nothing happens. Left it like that and even hours after still not advance. Thanks for help.
 

Try to rescan or select another data center at the bottom right corner, then restart your MT5 terminal and try again.

If the problem persists, login with a different trading account and try again.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to rescan or select another data center at the bottom right corner, then restart your MT5 terminal and try again.

If the problem persists, login with a different trading account and try again.



I tried the proposed solution but nothing, you can see even in the picture the last time in Journal and actual time. It stuck again.

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Bryan Djoufack Nguessong #:I tried the proposed solution but nothing, you can see even in the picture the last time in Journal and actual time. It stuck again.

From your screenshot, it is clear that MetaTrader is unable to connect because your Internet connection was down.

Fix your network issues first.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

From your screenshot, it is clear that MetaTrader is unable to connect because your Internet connection was down.

Fix your network issues first.


This was using custom symbol with imported data and tick. I tried that even with internet and it did the same.

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Bryan Djoufack Nguessong #: This was using custom symbol with imported data and tick. I tried that even with internet and it did the same.
Then possibly your custom symbol data is corrupt.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Then possibly your custom symbol data is corrupt.
I tried the same thing with broker data. Still same issue. Gets stuck despite internet on. By the way would like to know if when dealing with custom symbols, we have to import of each timeframe if the EA to be tested use multiple timeframes or just M1 as I saw a tutorial and they just imported M1. Little off topic but might solve the issue as I only imported M1
[Deleted]  
Bryan Djoufack Nguessong #: I tried the same thing with broker data. Still same issue. Gets stuck despite internet on.

Then you probably have something else wrong with your setup. Maybe there are corrupt files, or you are low on disk space or RAM or something else.

Bryan Djoufack Nguessong #: By the way would like to know if when dealing with custom symbols, we have to import of each timeframe if the EA to be tested use multiple timeframes or just M1 as I saw a tutorial and they just imported M1. Little off topic but might solve the issue as I only imported M1

You only need to import M1 OHLC data. The rest of the time-frames are constructed by MetaTrader based on the M1 OHLC data.

As for the tick data, you only need to import that if you want to test on "Every tick based on real tick data". For all the other modelling options, you don't need to import the tick data.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then you probably have something else wrong with your setup. Maybe there are corrupt files, or you are low on disk space or RAM or something else.

You only need to import M1 OHLC data. The rest of the time-frames are constructed by MetaTrader based on the M1 OHLC data.

As for the tick data, you only need to import that if you want to test on "Every tick based on real tick data". For all the other modelling options, you don't need to import the tick data.

Ah okey. I imported the M1 but still. I also observed that when it gets stuck, my computer start being noisy as like it’s actually testing.
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Bryan Djoufack Nguessong #: Ah okey. I imported the M1 but still. I also observed that when it gets stuck, my computer start being noisy as like it’s actually testing.
Open the Windows Task Manager and observe the CPU, RAM and Disk usage. Right-click the Windows taskbar and click on Task Manager.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Open the Windows Task Manager and observe the CPU, RAM and Disk usage. Right-click the Windows taskbar and click on Task Manager.
Thank you for the help. I noticed the test tarted but it’s a while loop i forgot to adapt after a modification which was making it run endlessly. Thanks
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