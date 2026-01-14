Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 5

I tried to create EA based on 3 Stoch MaFibo (see first page of this thread).


M5 timeframe, EURUSD, backtesting results.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Files:
2stochm_v4_normalone.zip  153 kb
 
newdigital:

I tried to create EA based on 3 Stoch MaFibo (see first page of this thread).


M5 timeframe, EURUSD, backtesting results.


It is not exact 3 Stoch MaFibo system.
It is just 3 stoch indicators only.
The problem with this system for EA is the following:
Those 3 stoch indicator are not moving on the same/simultanious way. 
So, I decided to create 3 versions - scalping, normal one and classical version.
This is normal one (see the post above).

 
newdigital:

ND, could post the file and I in mt5 for tb test and help in improvement?
 

You mean - EA?
Yes, of course. I will upload everything and will describe everything.
But I want to create the final version, optimize it and I will upload all.
 

 

2012.12.10 16:25670EURUSDvenderfora0,401,292876700,00-0,2125,204 271.76
2012.12.10 16:25671EURUSDvenderem0,101,292886710,000,000,004 271.76Ir curto 4167090
2012.12.11 12:15672EURUSDvenderem0,101,296256720,000,000,004 271.76Ir curto 4167090
2012.12.11 17:25673EURUSDvenderem0,101,299426730,000,000,004 271.76Ir curto 4167090
2012.12.11 20:35674EURUSDvenderem0,101,300286740,000,000,004 271.76Ir curto 4167090
2012.12.12 14:45675EURUSDvenderem0,101,303826750,000,000,004 271.76Ir curto 4167090
2012.12.12 19:50676EURUSDvenderem0,101,307926760,000,000,004 271.76Ir curto 4167090
2012.12.13 08:45677EURUSDvenderem0,101,308966770,000,000,004 271.76Ir curto 4167090
2012.12.14 08:05678EURUSDvenderem0,101,310586780,000,000,004 271.76Ir curto 4167090
2012.12.14 14:25679EURUSDcomprarfora0,801,308536790,00-3,00-481,303 787.46
 

No, not martingale. It is MT5.

It is the settings.
You can see here:

 

 

 

 
newdigital:

ok
 

Good news - Maksigen indicator was published to CodeBase here
MaksiGen_Range_Move MT

For more explanation - see pages #3 and #4 on this thread.
Seems we may have the other good EA based on this indicator.
 

 

I created net version - the version #8 using Ichimoku indicator (for Senkou Span B line only).
It is backtestng is very slowly way as it is related to iClose price.

This line (Senkou Span B) is the border of the cloud.
And some people say that it is the real border between sell zone and buy zone on our chart.
It looks very attractive on the chart so it may be good to see some EA based on it.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Indicators Lines
While we are waiting for EAs to be uploaded - I have the other EA.

I remember EA which I created long time ago for MT4 - Scalp_net_v1.5
Version #1.5 because I created many versions (Igorad helped me for some versions).
Version #1.5 is more advanced but it is using I_XO_A_H indicator which was not converted for MT5 yet.

Version 1.3 is more simple and it is using standard indicators only (for M1 timeframe):
This is about EMA indicators with period 55 and period 200, Parabolic SAR with 0.005/0.05 and  MACD with default settings:

Template is attached.


 

Files:
scalp_net_3.tpl  21 kb
