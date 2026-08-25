All About Price Action - page 2
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Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 1): Chart Projector
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.11.30 16:15
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 3): Analytics Master — EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.12.07 19:45
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development Part(4): Analytics Forecaster EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.12.17 12:27
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 5): Volatility Navigator EA
Navigating the complexities of trading involves more than simply identifying potential market directions; it also demands precise execution. Many traders encounter setbacks not because of poor trade execution but due to inaccuracies in their entry points, stop loss placements, or take profit targets.
To address this challenge, I have developed a new tool called Volatility Navigator using the MQL5 programming language, specifically designed to optimize these critical aspects of trading. Unlike my previous tools that primarily focused on predicting market trends, Volatility Navigator independently identifies optimal entry points, stop loss levels, and take profit targets.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.12.21 16:35
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 6): Mean Reversion Signal Reaper
In this article, we will develop an MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to identify trading opportunities grounded in mean reversion principles. By utilizing a 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), we will generate precise entry signals that allow us to capitalize on market fluctuations. To make the trading process even more intuitive, our EA will display buy and sell signals as visual arrows directly on the chart, alongside an informative summary detailing the signals.
Dear friends/Brothers/Sisters,
I want to start this post regarding Price Action. I want people to help about what I know. Please Respond this post, Share the way you know and learn the way I know. I am not a master but a trader like others and also like to know how others doing. Reply and Keep in touch with this post. :)
Price action is all about non-lagging "actions" in candlestick. Traders tracking price action should not rely on any form of lagging indicators. Example of price actions could be a engulfing candlestick pattern, reaction / action of price reaching on level which is monitored by price action traders and complex price structure. If a trader uses indicator such as moving average, it should not be counted as true price action.
Example of price action without using lagging indicators
1. A Hidden engulfing price action acitivity where candle closes below open of a bull candle
2. After breakout, 50% area of bull candle body is being monitored by price action traders
A bearish engulfing price action at 50% area motivates seller to sell immediately which pushes price down
3. Price reaching target based on price action calculation and creates a bullish harami pattern which drags price up
So based on candlestick price action only, a trader can possibly trade lag free without using any indicator.
Price action is all about non-lagging "actions" in candlestick. Traders tracking price action should not rely on any form of lagging indicators. Example of price actions could be a engulfing candlestick pattern, reaction / action of price reaching on level which is monitored by price action traders and complex price structure. If a trader uses indicator such as moving average, it should not be counted as true price action.
Example of price action without using lagging indicators
1. A Hidden engulfing price action acitivity where candle closes below open of a bull candle
2. After breakout, 50% area of bull candle body is being monitored by price action traders
A bearish engulfing price action at 50% area motivates seller to sell immediately which pushes price down
3. Price reaching target based on price action calculation and creates a bullish harami pattern which drags price up
So based on candlestick price action only, a trader can possibly trade lag free without using any indicator.
the post you replied to is almost 10 years old.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:00
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 8): Metrics Board
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.25 15:10
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow