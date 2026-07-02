All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 16): Principal Component Analysis with Eigen Vectors
Principal Component Analysis (PCA) is the focusing on only the ‘principal components’ among the many dimensions of a data set, such that one is reducing the dimensions of that data set by ignoring the ‘non-principal’ parts.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 17): Multicurrency Trading
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 18): Neural Architecture Search with Eigen Vectors
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 20): Symbolic Regression
We continue these series where we look at algorithms that can be quickly coded, tested, and perhaps even deployed all thanks to the MQL5 wizard that not only has a library of standard trading functions and classes that accompany a coded Expert Advisor, but also has alternative trade signals and methods which can be used in parallel with any custom class implementation.
MQL5 Master Techniques you should know (Part 20): Symbolic Regression
We continue the series of articles in which we consider algorithms that can be quickly coded, tested and possibly even deployed thanks to the MQL5 Wizard, which not only has a library of standard trading functions and classes that accompany the coded Expert Advisor, but also alternative trading signals and methods that can be used in parallel with the implementation of any custom class.
Is there one in Russian?
This thread (where we are now) is an auto-translated thread from the English forum (this is the English thread).
As for the articles, the early articles have been translated from English into Russian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish and German.
Later articles - not yet.
This thread (where we are now) is an auto-translated thread from an English-language forum (this is an English-language thread).
As for the articles, early articles have been translated from English into Russian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish and German.
Later articles - not yet.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 22): Conditional GANs
Conditional Generative Adversarial Networks (cGAN) are a type of GAN that allow customization to the type of input data in their generative network. As can be seen from the shared link and in reading up on the subject, GANs are a pair of neural networks; a generator and a discriminator. Both get trained or train off of each other, with the generator improving at generating a target output while the discriminator is trained on identifying data (a.k.a. the fake data) from the generator.What are the benefits of cGAN to financial time series forecasting? Well the proof is in the pudding as they say which is why we’ll perform some tests towards the end of this article as is the practice, however in image recognition GANs certainly carry some clout even though they do not fare as well as CNNs or ViTs due to their compute expense. They are reportedly better, though, at image synthesis and augmentation.