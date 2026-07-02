All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 3
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 07): Dendrograms
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 08): Perceptrons
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 09). Pairing K-Means Clustering with Fractal Waves
This article continues the look at possible simple ideas that can be implemented and tested thanks to the MQL5 wizard, by delving into k-means clustering. This like AHC which we looked at in this prior article, is an unsupervised approach to classifying data.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 10). The Unconventional RBM
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 11): Number Walls
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 12): Newton Polynomial
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 13). DBSCAN for Expert Signal Class
These series of articles, on the MQL5 Wizard, are a segue on how often abstract ideas in Mathematics of other fields of life can be enlivened as trading systems and tested or validated before any serious commitments is made on their premise. This ability to take simple and not fully implemented or envisaged ideas and explore their potential as trading systems is one of the gems presented by the MQL5 wizard assembly for expert advisers. The expert classes of the wizard furnish a lot of the mundane features required by any expert adviser especially as it relates to opening and closing trades but also in overlooked aspects like executing decisions only on a new bar formation.
So, in keeping this library of processes as a separate aspect of an expert adviser, with the MQL5 Wizard any idea can not only be tested independently, but also compared on a somewhat equal footing to any other ideas (or methods) that could be under consideration. In these series we have looked at alternative clustering methods like the agglomerative clustering as well as the k-means clustering.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (14): Multi Objective Timeseries Forecasting with STF
This paper on Spatial Temporal Fusion (STF) piqued my interest on the subject thanks to its two-sided approach to forecasting. For a refresher, the paper is inspired by solving a probability-based forecasting problem that is collaborative for both supply and demand in two-sided ride-hailing platforms, such as Uber and Didi. Collaborative supply and demand relationships are common in various two-sided markets, such as Amazon, Airbnb, and eBay where in essence the company not only serves the traditional ‘customer’ or purchaser, but also caters to suppliers of the customer.
So, two-sided forecasting in a case where supply is partly dependent on demand can be important to these companies on a frequent basis. This dual projection though, of demand and supply, was certainly a break from the conventional approach of forecasting a specific value to a timeseries or data set. The paper also introduced what it called a causaltrans framework where the causal ‘collaborative’ relationship between supply and demand was captured by a matrix G and all forecasts were made via transformer network and its results were noteworthy.
Support Vector Machines (SVM) is a machine learning classification algorithm. Classification is different from clustering which we have considered in previous articles here and here with the primary difference between the two being that classification separates data into predefined sets, with supervision, while clustering seeks to determine what and how many of these sets there are, without supervision.
In a nutshell, SVM classifies data by considering the relationship each data point will have with all the others, if a dimension were to be added to the data. Classification is achieved if a hyperplane, can be defined that cleanly dissects the predefined data sets.