Indicators: SignalAI - Indicator
What does AI mean in the indicator name?
No AI at all ...
Automated-Trading:Bad Naming Conversion
Author: Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa
Bad Naming Conversion
using buffer 0 could make the indicator repaint the signal.
Algo signal Buy or sell . setting to meta5
Automated-Trading:How can i acquire it?
Author: Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa
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SignalAI - Indicator:
This Indicator shows Buy or Sell Signal
Author: Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa