Indicators: SignalAI - Indicator

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SignalAI - Indicator:

This Indicator shows Buy or Sell Signal

SignalAI - Indicator

Author: Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa

 
What does AI mean in the indicator name?
 
No AI at all ...
 
Automated-Trading:

SignalAI - Indicator:

Author: Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa

Bad Naming Conversion
 
Bad Naming Conversion
 
Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa #:
Bad Naming Conversion

It happens.😁 Because of the AI ​​hype, using "AI" in the names of programs that don't have artificial intelligence under the hood can raise suspicions of misleading.

 
using buffer 0 could make the indicator repaint the signal.
 
Algo signal Buy or sell . setting to meta5 
 
Automated-Trading:

SignalAI - Indicator:

Author: Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa

How can i acquire it?
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