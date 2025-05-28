Zigzag indicators - page 64

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Looking for a S&R indicator based on the Zig Zag indicator or settings. MTF a must. have a screenshot of what i'm looking for. Any help appreciated. I have no knowledge of coding...

I attached a picture of what i'm looking for and how it looks on a MT4 chart. Thanks in advance.

Files:
SuR.png  91 kb
 
troy5658:

Looking for a S&R indicator based on the Zig Zag indicator or settings. MTF a must. have a screenshot of what i'm looking for. Any help appreciated. I have no knowledge of coding...

I attached a picture of what i'm looking for and how it looks on a MT4 chart. Thanks in advance.

Discussion or suggestions about commercial solutions are not allowed in this forum, so you should make your own search.

 
troy5658:

Looking for a S&R indicator based on the Zig Zag indicator or settings. MTF a must. have a screenshot of what i'm looking for. Any help appreciated. I have no knowledge of coding...

I attached a picture of what i'm looking for and how it looks on a MT4 chart. Thanks in advance.

It is very similar to NRTR - look at post #1310
ASCTrend system
ASCTrend system
  • 2018.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
Some people say that it is the best signal system in the world...
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Discussion or suggestions about commercial solutions are not allowed in this forum, so you should make your own search.

Sorry I asked in a wrong way. It's just a zig zag indi with an option to select different time frames. I will look at other options. 
 
Sergey Golubev:
It is very similar to NRTR - look at post #1310
Thanks Sergey. I will have a look at the ASCTrend System. All  I was looking for is just a Zig Zag indi that draw horizontal lines with and option to select different times frames. Thank You.
 
AlexPiechFinGeR :

GannZigZag

 Please help, I want an Sound alert zig zag mt5
 

ZigzagX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ZigzagX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ZigzagX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Modification of the standard indicator ZigzagColor to display consolidation points with different periods (12 * X, 5 * X, 3 * X), X = 1,2,4,8,16.

Consolidation points are an additional signal for a possible trend reversal.

 

Dear All,


someone have the zigzag indicator version that works just setting a minimum percentage of price variation?


Many Thanks

Cheers

Nicola

 
Hi anyone to assist me? I'm looking for the ZigZag_Climber AE and/or its creator. I lost it somewhere, somehow and cannot find it! I have an older version giving me an error of " You want to trade with 0.00 lots and your broker minimum lots are 0.01" and I'm not a programmer/coder and won't find it in the coding even if I try?
 
Hi,

Well, if it is public source and there are no license issues with publishing the code, then I would suggest to post the source. Without there won't be any chance to help you.

Think about your request. How would you solve such a query?
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