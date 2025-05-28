Zigzag indicators - page 64
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Looking for a S&R indicator based on the Zig Zag indicator or settings. MTF a must. have a screenshot of what i'm looking for. Any help appreciated. I have no knowledge of coding...
I attached a picture of what i'm looking for and how it looks on a MT4 chart. Thanks in advance.
Looking for a S&R indicator based on the Zig Zag indicator or settings. MTF a must. have a screenshot of what i'm looking for. Any help appreciated. I have no knowledge of coding...
I attached a picture of what i'm looking for and how it looks on a MT4 chart. Thanks in advance.
Discussion or suggestions about commercial solutions are not allowed in this forum, so you should make your own search.
Looking for a S&R indicator based on the Zig Zag indicator or settings. MTF a must. have a screenshot of what i'm looking for. Any help appreciated. I have no knowledge of coding...
I attached a picture of what i'm looking for and how it looks on a MT4 chart. Thanks in advance.
Discussion or suggestions about commercial solutions are not allowed in this forum, so you should make your own search.
It is very similar to NRTR - look at post #1310
GannZigZag
ZigzagX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Modification of the standard indicator ZigzagColor to display consolidation points with different periods (12 * X, 5 * X, 3 * X), X = 1,2,4,8,16.
Consolidation points are an additional signal for a possible trend reversal.
Dear All,
someone have the zigzag indicator version that works just setting a minimum percentage of price variation?
Many Thanks
Cheers
Nicola