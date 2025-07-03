CCI Woodie like - page 27
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Smoothed CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Original CCI (Commodity Channel Index) is calculated using what is known as mean absolute deviation. This version is using standard deviation instead. Also, in order to make it less "nervous" (which is probably one of the greatest reasons why CCI is not more popular than it is now), pre-smoothing using double smoothed Wilders EMA added and signals are generated on zero crosses.
CCI Color Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) made in the style of drawing DRAW_FILLING
Commodity Channel Index EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading on the signals of the iCCI indicator (Commodity Channel Index, CCI). The strategy checks one signal - the indicator is in overbought or oversold zones. In this case, the indicator should break. In the settings, Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing are disabled by default. All positions are closed when the signal is opposite (the ' Close opposite ' parameter is set to ' true ').
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Something interesting, old thread
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.09 21:38
Simple iCCI Pending combine - expert for MetaTrader 5
iCCI Three Timeframes - expert for MetaTrader 5
Receive signals from the iCCI ( Commodity Channel Index, CCI) indicators from three timeframes (from the current one - it is also the main timeframe and at the same time the smallest, from the larger timeframe - ' Medium timeframe ' and from the largest ' Large timeframe '). Two additional timeframes can be disabled (at least one of them, at least both using the ' Use Medium timeframe ' and ' Use Large timeframe ' parameters ).
iCCI Smile - expert for MetaTrader 5
Expert Advisor on the iCCI indicator (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) - signal on bar # 0, filter by bars # 1 and # 2
It looks like scalping on M1 timeframe:
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Indicators with alerts/signal
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.01 10:22
CCI Alert 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Improvement of the first version of CCI Alert :
now the indicator catches four types of signals: crossing the 'Level UP (90)' level up and down, crossing the level 'Level DOWN (-90)' up and down
CCIOnMA Four Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Series of indicators 'Four Colors'. Now the 'CCIOnMA' indicator (iCCI indicator based on the iMA indicator) is in the form of a colored histogram.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: CCICustomCandles
Sergey Golubev, 2014.05.07 22:57
Time Scalping Entries With CCI
Timing entries is one of the most difficult parts of trading retracements in the trend. This is especially true for scalpers looking to take advantage of quick changes in price and momentum in the market. Normally an oscillator can be used to simplify this process and give traders a clear execution signal. Today we will review using the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) oscillator for scalping trends. Let’s get started!
CCI and Overbought / Oversold Levels
If you are already familiar with RSI, Rate of Change, or other oscillators you are one step closer to trading with CCI. Like many oscillators, CCI uses a mathematical equation to depict overbought and oversold levels for traders. Pictured below is CCI, which uses a +100 reading to indicator overbought conditions, while a reading below -100 represents an oversold level.
Normally 70-80% of the values tend to fall between these points, which can be interpreted as buy or sell signals. As with other overbought/oversold indicators, this means that there is a large probability that the price will correct to more representative levels. Knowing this, trend traders will wait for the indicator to move outside of one of these points before reverting back in the direction of the primary trend. Let’s look at an example using the strong trend on the GBPCAD.
Timing a CCI Entry
Below we can see an example using a 5minute GBPCAD chart. The currency pair is in an established uptrend with price remaining above a 200 period moving average. Knowing this, trend traders should look to initiate new buy positions. The primary way of timing entries with CCI in an uptrend is to wait for the indicator to move below -100 (oversold), and enter into the trade when CCI moves back above -100. This creates an opportunity to buy the currency as momentum is returning back in the direction of the trend. In the event you are trading a downtrend, the process can be reversed. Trades to sell can be timed as momentum pulls the indicator back beneath an overbought value.