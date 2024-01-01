MetaQuotes How to run a paid indicator from the Market in your Strategy Tester ( 8 ) For example, you find the Uniform Moving Price Range indicator that is sold in the Market. First, download it to the terminal by clicking "Download demo". After the download, the indicator is available in the "Market" folder. But you cannot run it on the chart, since you've downloaded the demo...

MetaQuotes What you should know about indicators ( 10 ) Dozens of articles about indicators are available on this site. You'll find here examples of indicators and articles about how to create indicators. However, a beginner may have some difficulties choosing where to start when learning how to create indicators. So here are a few tips to help you find...

MrM Oscillators 47 1 2 3 4 5) Does anyone have a large collection of oscillators (works best in a trading range) that he/she put together? Maybe we could start a thread where all oscillators are gathered. And let's go a little beyound RSI and Stochastic

Sonu Jolly MT5 indicator Arrows not showing on chart, Kindly help ( 2 ) Dear Coders and Friends, i made a mt5 indicator ,its not showing buy sell arrows on the chart. Whereas with similar configuration it shows arrows on mt4 chart. i have been using this mt4 indicator since the last 4 years on mt4. What am i doing wrong. Kindly help and rectify. Thanks in advance //---

dummu uudr MQL5 Indicator Not Plotting Arrows on Chart - Help Debugging ( 4 ) I’m working on an MQL5 custom indicator and I’ve extracted this part of the code to test why the arrows aren’t showing up on the chart. The main logic of the indicator is working as expected, but the plotting is not. Note that this is just a part I extracted from my indicator and I’ve given random

toddy333 Trading View indicator to MT5 ( 5 ) I am proud of myself with how far I have come with my coding knowledge without any experience and relying only on YouTube and Google for help. I have been trying to convert an indicator from Trading View Pine Script into a MT5 indicator and have learned so much along the way. I have learned how to

antony23 Synch CopyBuffer in EA using iCustom 28 1 2 3) Hi, i have a doubt about reliability of data obtained via CopyBuffer in EA. Considering this example. Let's assume we have a custom indicator where each tick in onCalculate sets 3 buffer: double A[]; double B[]; double C[]; ..... //set buffers in OnInit ..... int onCalculate(....){ //initialize

Sergey Golubev Everything about RSI 1466 1 2 3 4 5 ... 146 147) RSI indicator We are continuing discussion about the indicators. We have the following thread: Parabolic SAR indicator Momentum indicator Stochastic Oscillator Divergence Indicator Now we are talking about RSI. "Technical Analysis from A to Z": Overview The Relative Strength Index ("RSI") is a

millionstozz Looking for indicator ( 1 ) Please help if anyone has this indicator for mt4

NewIdea Currency Strength 35 1 2 3 4) hi, it is nice to be introuced to such nice forum which discusses different ideas of trading and systems .. I noticed when surfing the forum that no one is talking about different currencies strength relative to each other.. where I think is Important , When We trade - we some times say we are

Jeovane Reges Indicator Running Slow ( 2 ) Good morning, everyone! I hope you are all well. I am adapting an indicator ( CurrencySlopeStrength ) which, for those who are not familiar with it, behaves similarly to other oscillators, such as RSI, Stochastic , etc. However, I have noticed that the indicator becomes heavy when attached to

Martingale Duncan MACD - TradingView version ( 6 ) How can I get a MACD that's exactly the same as that in TradingView for e.g macd((fast)12, (slow)26, (signal line)9) on close price. The current default in mt5 shows signal line as line and macd as histogram but I want it to appear exactly as in TradingView. Can I download one that's already built

Ahmad Kazemi Looking for the name of a specific indicator (An Adaptive/Volatility Based Moving Average type) ( 9 ) Hello respected MQL5 community, I am working on a trading strategy and I need an indicator like the one in the attached screenshot. Unfortunately, I do not know its name, and it might even be a custom-built one. I have tried my best to find it using common search terms, but without success. I am

Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy How do I stop this warning from appearing? ( 3 ) Hello. How do I stop this warning from appearing? Resource indicator 'Fractal_Range.ex5' is compiled for debugging. That slows down performance. Please recompile the indicator to increase performance. I'd like to compile it without these options, but where are they? Thanks

[Deleted] Multi Timeframe Indicators 12253 1 2 3 4 5 ... 1225 1226) Hi all, I've been wanting to have the ability to plot indicators from different timeframes on my chart, but MT doesn't have this capability built in. (Does anyone know of any charting programs that do this natively?) As an example, if you're following the IWCR system, it'd be nice to be able to plot

Email Temporaire remove all borders ( 7 ) Hi there, i found this script to remove all windows borders. But infortunately, it does not work. Can you please help me (or fix it for the community) ? Regards //#property script_show_inputs #import "user32.dll" int SetWindowLongA( int hWnd, int nIndex, int dwNewLong); int GetWindowLongA( int

Sergey Golubev Scalping 68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7) Scalping EA from russian forum finlist for usdchf, M1 with the settings attached. It is very interesting but they understand the scalping as a trading on m1 timeframe only. This EA is trading no more than one trades per day. It is backtested very good on m1, m5 and m15 timeframe for usdchf, every

Mladen Rakic Pearson correlation 64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7) There had been a lot of "systems" lately relying on symbols correlation Might be interesting to actually see correlations with an indicator like this (based on math, not experience or assumption) Pearson correlation (among other things) explained : Correlation - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia PS:...

CONNY BERTIL THOMAS OSTGARD MQL5 Cloud network. 18 1 2) Hi, I'm a complete beginner here, and I've been trying to create an account and a connection to the agents, but I can't find my account number, I don't know where to look?Is there anyone here who can help me step by step

pum u RSI Fix value ( 4 ) RSI_Test.mq5 | //| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict // Input parameters for the RSI input int

Long Hoàng OnCalculate' function declared with wrong type or/and parameters ( 7 ) hello experts, im verry struggling with this warnings 'OnCalculate' function declared with wrong type or/and parameters help me pls. thanks everyone. here is my code (if there is any problem other than this OnCalculate function please comment to help me too)

moldem Market Hours Indicators 176 1 2 3 4 5 ... 17 18) Does anyone have an indicator that will highlight the major market hours for London, New York, Tokyo... etc. The only similar indicator I have will only let you highlight 2 zones. Any help is appretiated.

crebbe sound - limit order filled ( 2 ) Hi, I'm a german trader using the MT5. I'm looking for a indicator or thomething to get a sound/notification if the limit order filled. I know this from the Ninja Trader for example. Can anybody help? Thanks and best regards Chris

Sebastian Diaz Python and MT5: mt5.initialize() problem ( 1 ) Hi, im new here and have a problem trying to conect mt5 with python; i have this code: import MetaTrader5 as mt5 import pandas as pd mt5 .initialize() And this is the result: # Intenta inicializar MetaTrader 5 mt5.initialize(path) Out[ 3 ]: False Does anyone know what the problem is? I've been

テリー On Approximating the Price Change per Tick (Per Unit of Tick Volume) in Historical Data 15 1 2) I have a question for everyone, and I would greatly appreciate your insights. I would like to approximate the price change per tick (i.e., per unit of tick volume) in historical data. The reason is that I would like to use this per-tick price change as a basis for allocating tick volume into