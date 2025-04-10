MT5 version of ICT_ADR_third.ex4
You should learn to search: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=ADR
There are ~1500 links to ADR.
Carl Schreiber #:
You should learn to search: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=ADR
There are ~1500 links to ADR.
Much appreciated, going to check it now soon. Thanks a mil!!!
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Can anyone out there advise if there's an MT5 version of this indicator?
Even a recreated version with the features highlighted in green (from the MT4 version, for which I don't have the source code) doesn't help—I've been unable to find an MT5 ADR indicator that matches the settings and delivers the same level of accuracy when comparing results side by side on both MT4 and MT5.
Help me find or develop an MT5 version that produces identical output to MT4 when the two platforms are compared side by side.
Thank you inadvance for the help.