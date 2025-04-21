Cannot download or install new new MT4 at my VPS
- Cannot install any EA on my VPS.
- use metatrader for market
- I think my IP is banned what can I do?
thx for the reply, my system are all windows server 64 bit, I know this most likely is that the IP is banned somehow again by MQL5, all my other server with same system has no problem at all, but at this server , download or install MT4 from any broker is not possible, so I really need to contact MQL5 to whitelist my IP for this
IP ban is related to the Market only, and it is for one VPS provider only, and it is nothing to do with Metatrader installation.
I think - it may be the error of your Windows on your VPS.
-----------------
You may read this thread first about some suggestions and about the link to MT4:
how to download & install the meta trader 4
- 2024.09.19
- Mubashir Trade
- www.mql5.com
IP ban is related to the Market only, and it is for one VPS provider only, and it is nothing to do with Metatrader installation.
I think - it may be the error of your Windows on your VPS.
-----------------
You may read this thread first about some suggestions and about the link to MT4:
how to download & install the meta trader 4
Thx again for the reply, the thing is I have exact same system for my other two servers and they donot have problem at all, so I figure it has to be the IP or I can't think of other reasons, and downloading and installing MT4 requires data downstream from mql5 server where I think the problem lies, so I really think it is with mql5 who restrict this IP from downloading install file and any data downstream during install process from its source.
--------------
You may read this thread first about some suggestions and about the link to MT4:
how to download & install the meta trader 4
Thx again for the reply, the thing is I have exact same system for my other two servers and they donot have problem at all, so I figure it has to be the IP or I can't think of other reasons, and downloading and installing MT4 requires data downstream from mql5 server where I think the problem lies, so I really think it is with mql5 who restrict this IP from downloading install file and any data downstream during install process from its source.
--------------
You may read this thread first about some suggestions and about the link to MT4:
how to download & install the meta trader 4
Thx again for the reply, the thing is I have exact same system for my other two servers and they donot have problem at all, so I figure it has to be the IP or I can't think of other reasons, and downloading and installing MT4 requires data downstream from mql5 server where I think the problem lies, so I really think it is with mql5 who restrict this IP from downloading install file and any data downstream during install process from its source.
IP from here is not related to the installation of MT4.
Your problem is related to the broker's issue or your Windows' issue.
-------------
Did you read my post #2 where I told that everybody can install "clean copy/instance" of MT4 (and I provided the link for that to install)?
Because I am not posting the links "just in case" ...
- 2024.09.19
- Mubashir Trade
- www.mql5.com
IP from here is not related to the installation of MT4.
Your problem is related to the broker's issue or your Windows' issue.
-------------
Did you read my post #2 where I told that everybody can install "clean copy/instance" of MT4 (and I provided the link for that to install)?
Because I am not posting the links "just in case" ...
hi， my windows is windows server 2022 , very new version of windows, and with all firewall, antivirus off, still same issue, my other serve with exact same setup no problem, this server before this week, no problem with nothing changed, absolutely no touch of anything, just suddenly happened,
all broker MT4s cannot install, a windows dignotic giving this
if it is not IP ban, then what could be happening , please help
- www.metatrader4.com
Since no other users seems to have such issues, I would suggest you to try with another VPS
this is a dedicated server, not easily switched to another VPS provider, and it has no problem just last week, I think it is just an IP banned problem maybe by MQL5 again, so I would like MQL5 to check it and whitelist me for it
this is a dedicated server, not easily switched to another VPS provider, and it has no problem just last week, I think it is just an IP banned problem maybe by MQL5 again, so I would like MQL5 to check it and whitelist me for it
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