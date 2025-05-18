How can I adjust the EA to improve on its drawdown.
Any experts to assist with my mq5 EA to improve on its profitability. I have spent a lot of months on it, and I am unable to figure out how best to improve on it.
Files:
GOLD_EA.mq5 28 kb
GOLD_EA.ex5 35 kb
- Libraries: MultiTester
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Controlling drawdown is not related to Programming. it related to strategy development. if you have strategy with controlled drawdown you can code according to it.You can control drawdown with strict StopLoss and less active trade.
anuj71 #:
Controlling drawdown is not related to Programming. it related to strategy development. if you have strategy with controlled drawdown you can code according to it.You can control drawdown with strict StopLoss and less active trade.
Controlling drawdown is not related to Programming. it related to strategy development. if you have strategy with controlled drawdown you can code according to it.You can control drawdown with strict StopLoss and less active trade.
Yes and additionally, let the profit run.
Nexon Msiska:
Any experts to assist with my mq5 EA to improve on its profitability. I have spent a lot of months on it, and I am unable to figure out how best to improve on it.
Any experts to assist with my mq5 EA to improve on its profitability. I have spent a lot of months on it, and I am unable to figure out how best to improve on it.
- Arrows print in real-time. Squares could be your stops. Take profits are up to you.
- Non-repainting.
- Use the MQL5 iCustom() function, or MQL5 GlobalVariables to make the indicator communicate with your EA.
Files:
Nexon Msiska:
Any experts to assist with my mq5 EA to improve on its profitability. I have spent a lot of months on it, and I am unable to figure out how best to improve on it.
Any experts to assist with my mq5 EA to improve on its profitability. I have spent a lot of months on it, and I am unable to figure out how best to improve on it.
SL/TP too tight (10 pts) → increase.
Use dynamic lot sizing.
Add time filter.
Consider better exit logic (e.g. trailing).
ADX/EMA may lag on gold.
Consider risk % per trade and consecutive loss per day.
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