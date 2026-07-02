All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 8
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 51): Reinforcement Learning with SAC
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 52): Accelerator Oscillator
The pictures always make me happy - one is better than the other!
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 53): Market Facilitation Index
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 54): Reinforcement Learning with hybrid SAC and Tensors
Soft Actor Critic (SAC) is one of the algorithms used in Reinforcement Learning when training a neural network. To recap, reinforcement learning is a budding method of training in machine learning, alongside supervised learning and unsupervised learning.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 55): SAC with Prioritized Experience Replay
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Chaos Theory by Bill Williams
Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.05 07:31
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 56): Bill Williams Fractals
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 57): Supervised Learning with Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator
In supervised learning, we will seek to implement each pattern in a separate neural network. These, as argued in recent articles, are better coded and trained in python than MQL5. The efficiency gains are off the charts. Python also easily allows testing for cross validation following a training session, and thus we will be performing these for each pattern.
Combining the Moving Average (MA) with the Stochastic Oscillator can generate a variety of trading signals. For our testing and exploring purposes, we will only consider the 10 top signal patterns that traders can use when these indicators are combined.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 58): Reinforcement Learning (DDPG) with Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator Patterns
From our last article, we tested 10 signal patterns from our 2 indicators (MA & Stochastic Oscillator). Seven were able to forward-walk based on a 1-year test window. However, of these, only 2 did so by placing both long and short trades. This was down to our small test-window, which is why readers are urged to test this on more history before taking it any further.
We are following a thesis here where the three main modes of machine learning can be used together, each in its own ‘phase’.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 59): Reinforcement Learning (DDPG) with Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator Patterns