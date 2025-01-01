Discover in 15 Minutes: Watch the Video about Trading Signals in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 The most frequently asked questions related to the Signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. The list of questions will be updated from time to time. Soon we will try to give answers
MQL5 now supports matrix and vector operations which are used in various computational tasks, including machine learning. We have created this thread to select and share some materials that may be useful to you. Machine learning technology is based on neural networks. Neural networks are
Quantitative trading, also known as algorithmic trading or algo trading, is a rapidly evolving field that combines finance, mathematics, and computer science. It involves the use of sophisticated mathematical models, statistical analysis, and computer algorithms to identify and execute trading
In our technologically advanced world, programming and computer science have become transformative disciplines that drive innovation and shape society. Programming, as an art form, combines creativity, logic, and problem solving to create elegant and efficient solutions. Fusion of science and
OpenCL is a framework that provides an open standard for writing programs that can run on different types of hardware platforms, such as CPUs, GPUs, and specialized processing units. It allows software developers to write code in a single language that can be executed on multiple devices, regardless
We have added support for ONNX models in MQL5 since we believe this is the future. We have created this topic to discuss and study this promising field which can assist in raising the use of machine learning to a new level. By using the new capabilities, you can train models in your preferred
Over the years, I’ve tested and observed many Expert Advisors, especially on XAUUSD. And there’s something that keeps repeating itself again and again. Most EAs that show amazing backtests on gold rely on some form of martingale or grid logic. At first glance, everything looks perfect: high win
Guys, I have been trading since 2011, I have tried nearly 2000 strategies, I have build almost 2000 Eas and indicators, on this olatform and on other platform, but I have not really found what works, what actually works? and does such a thing exists
Hello everyone, I am testing a range-based Expert Advisor on a few instruments. The EA avoids overtrading and stays inactive during low-volatility conditions. During holiday periods or very quiet sessions, I prefer to keep the EA attached and let it follow its internal rules rather than interfere
How can be the best professional developer
I decided to make some indicators' review based on trading experience and using them inside manual trading systems. So, please find the first thread about Stochastic Oscillator. Feel free to add or write any comments concerning this indicator about how to use it inside trading systes, how to trade
Hello, I am using the EMA 200, but I am confused about what ADX period I should use. Should I use ADX 200, or a lower or higher period? Up Trend: Market Price > EMA 200 ADX > 30 DI+ > DI- Down Trend: Market Price < EMA 200 ADX > 30 DI+ < DI- Please suggest what ADX period I should use. Is there any
Multiple separate EA (10)
I don't know if others were doing the same, having multiple EA running simultaneously on the same pair. So, I think each can work smoothly, and speedy
mt5 on Mac / IOS (4)
Hey Traders, Just want to get your thoughts on using mt5 on Mac or IOS? Is the functionality still the same (or worse) as on Windows? Also does it run better (performance) on Mac? What would you get or current have if you were in my position. I'm thinking of buying either a mac pro or Ipad to
In Forex market, it is important to know the return of your investment even you are a scalper to be able not to be discourage to the result of your trade
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies Test version of MQL5 Copilot in beta 3647 Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.03.23 23:11 In today's beta version 3647, we've included the first version of Copilot, a feature to enhance the editor's ability to write code. The settings
Recently I was experimenting with a couple of indicators used for a non-scalping system presented by BigBear - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177573 I was debugging one of the indicators when I switched to the M5 chart and noticed a nice setup for a quick short trade... hmmm.... probably a...
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 (2430 1 2 3 4 5 ... 242 243)
I just started this thread as a continuation of the talking made on this topic (we can read it). Or ...to make it shorter: it was some discussion about forecasting/predicting of the next candle or direction of the movement or market condition evaluation. And it was around standard indiocators in
Trade Server Problem (16 1 2)
Hello fellow traders! I'm experiencing intermittent and severe issues with my broker's Trade Server that cause the client terminal (MT5) to desynchronize from the server. Symptom example (broker log): order #282341555 buy 20 / 20 WINZ25 at market done in 158785.980 ms (|{INTRADAY}|) Yes — 158,786 ms
Dear friends/Brothers/Sisters, I want to start this post regarding Price Action. I want people to help about what I know. Please Respond this post, Share the way you know and learn the way I know. I am not a master but a trader like others and also like to know how others doing. Reply and Keep in...
Hello , at Stochastic Oscillator thread , Dear Mladen wrote a cool indicator , which was Dear PAVA's idea.It was DSS3 . It's a good system for scalping . I want to scalp with it and share my result at this thread .
Hi again, The Multiple Regression Analysis and Forecasting template provides a solid basis for identifying value drivers and forecasting time series data. While it utilises a range of commonly employed statistical measures to test the validity of the analysis, results are summarized in text for ease
Dual Candle-stick Strategy (37 1 2 3 4)
Dual Candle-stick Strategy My 4HR Dual Candlestick strategy is based on dual candlestick patterns in which the second candle is completely contained by the high and low of the first candle. Using two indicators for this strategy are Bollinger Band (20,2, close) RSI (14, close, Levels 30,50,70) Long
Try this combination on 5 min and up....you might like it...or not.... ⌒╮WELCOME ╭⌒╮ ╭⌒╮ ╭⌒╭⌒╮╭⌒╮～╭⌒╮ ,））））,''）~~ ,''~） ╱◥█◣ ╱◥█◣ ｜田｜田｜｜田｜田｜ ╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬
Good day dear forum members. After reading the forum a bit, I came across several threads on arbitrage and pair trading . Judging by the threads, some are interested and some are trying it. I used to dabble in this topic a long time ago, but my knowledge was not enough. Now I am a complete mess in
There are so many systems out here based on indicators and it takes so much time to go through all of them to see which one deserves merit,I simply did not feel like adding one more. However most are indicator based and lagging indicators make it difficult to really simplify trading decisions and
You are using EA, Indicator, method, all the things that can help you make money from Forex. But when you look back at that process. How many times have you deposited money into your account, how many times have you sat in front of the screen watching your account gradually disappear. Maybe you earn
How to download the complete historical data int mt5
Please find indicator (in download area) which is forecasting the support and resistance of current day based of previous day. All the calculation is based on Thomas R. DeMark book "New Science of Technical Analysis". Works on the timeframe less than H4 (including H4 of course).
Simple Ichimoku System. Some members remember Ichimoku informational template for Asctrend M5 elite section system thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/174756 and new set of this system from this post. It is so called Ichimoku informational template to check market condition on H4/D1 timeframe...
