ADX indicator? - page 25
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Extended version of ADXm posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179671/page19
Wilders' ADX and built in ADX are not the same
Yes, i know sir. You explained the difference in detail the other day. However, when it's flattened into tape style in mulple periods as he requested, i am not sure if they have meaningful difference. I use Nihilist's ADX tape and even if it's based on incorrect (or 'unique') calculation of ADX, it works very nicely....
Using multiple periods of ADX was pioneered by Alien's system in FF as far as i know, and i love this idea.
Yes, i know sir. You explained the difference in detail the other day. However, when it's flattened into tape style in mulple periods as he requested, i am not sure if they have meaningful difference. I use Nihilist's ADX tape and even if it's based on incorrect (or 'unique') calculation of ADX, it works very nicely....
Using multiple periods of ADX was pioneered by Alien's system in FF as far as i know, and i love this idea.
Actually the difference between built in ADX and Wilders ADX can be big
See this comparison (same parameters used for both, both versions made by metaquotes)
Actually the difference between built in ADX and Wilders ADX can be big
See this comparison (same parameters used for both, both versions made by metaquotes)
Indeed. I have used Wilder's ADX with 5 period setting for about two years. This looks close to MT4 ADX 7 period....
When you find some free time in the future, please consider making a Nihilist style Wilder ADX indicator... Many people like this indicator, and i think they would even more like Wilders implementation.
Sir mladen and coders alike.
I tried adx bar from page 1, but the indicator doesn't work.
Here i want to request something else.
Proposed by Barbara Star in his article: Trade Breakouts And Retracements With TMV, She combined adx with sma. Here is the result.
The underlying principle of this is:
Can you do this if its not bothersome? Thanks in advance
Sir mladen and coders alike.
I tried adx bar from page 1, but the indicator doesn't work.
Here i want to request something else.
Proposed by Barbara Star in his article: Trade Breakouts And Retracements With TMV, She combined adx with sma. Here is the result.
The underlying principle of this is:
Can you do this if its not bothersome? Thanks in advance
Did you try dmx indicator?
Never heard of it. Is it have any relation to dmi? Any reference?
ADX Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Trend indicator based on the standard ADX - four types of signals in the form of arrow.
ADXm (experiment) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
There are a couple of versions of this indicator already existing in the code base. Some versions can be found at following links :
As it can bee seen from the already published versions, one of the small (possible) issues of ADXm is the fact that it (in the times of ranging market) it tends to be "nervous". Some smoothed versions were made to address that, and this one can do that too but in an unexpected way : by applying ADXm calculation to itself, instead of using some conventional smoothing methods.