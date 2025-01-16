Problem with historical data import
- 1 file of 1970
- files from 2008 to 2031!!!
Probably, somewhere in your CSV data, some lines have some strange unknown values which get classified as the earliest possible datetime, which is 1 January, 1970.
Also, I find it strange that it is reading the data, because "Date" and "Time" should be a single field, not separate, in the format "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm". This may explain the gaps and other issues.
Probably, somewhere in your CSV data, some lines have some strange unknown values which get classified as the earliest possible datetime, which is 1 January, 1970.
Also, I find it strange that it is reading the data, because "Date" and "Time" should be a single field, not separate, in the format "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm". This may explain the gaps and other issues.
Hi Fernando thank for the reply. so you suggest to modify the Date field? But why MT5 is however able to recognize correctly the data (in the import window)?
When I prepare data for a Custom Symbol, I always make sure to generate the CSV in exactly the correct field order and count, with correct fields names, and correct data format, so as to prevent any possible issues.
So, I have never once tried to feed it data formatted differently and don't know what behaviour it will have in those cases.
Strange, I have always used a combined date-time field believing it to be the correct format, but now while looking for the official documentation to give to you, I see that said documentation separates the date and time fields.
Now, I am the one that is confused.
Anyway, here is the link ...
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Dear all,
I am trying to import historical data (M1) to MT5 from my Tradestation account. I have export the data in csv format and below there are some rows as example:
"Date","Time","Open","High","Low","Close","TotalVolume"
1/2/2008,03:01:00,3841.00,3842.25,3840.25,3841.75,184
1/2/2008,03:02:00,3841.75,3842.75,3841.75,3842.75,83
1/2/2008,03:03:00,3843.00,3844.00,3843.00,3843.50,25
I have created a custom symbol and tried to import bars. In the import window seems all ok:
I press "OK" button and the import seems to work
But after the import if I try to plot the graph or request the bar infos no data is available.
A strage things is that in the data folder I find:
I have tried to delete the 1970 file and after that I am able to plot the graph but the prices are not correct: a lot of gap and the price value not correct.
Any ideas to solve the issue?