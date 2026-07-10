Divergence Indicators - page 32
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Hey mladen,
no, it was one type of div. Many, many messages in row with bearish divergence.
Today it worked just fine so far on different tf. Did not use higher tf settings. Still observing how often it shows a good or bad trade.
Maybe it was just one of those computer-specters, who knows.
As we are talking about divergences, mladen, I am working on a trend following strat and for that I need hidden divs of course.
Do you think an oscillater is better for that or an osma which is based on the signal distance to the histo bars of macd?And do you know about a razor blade sharp and stable osma?
wolf300
OK, Will check what is going on with the alerts of that indicator
wolf300
OK, Will check what is going on with the alerts of that indicator
Hi mladen,
did you have time to check the momentum indicator for alert issue and interpolation?
Maybe you can suggest a mtf rsi divergence interpolated instead?
Thank you.
I actually prefer this version over TrueTL's as it gives current alerts. TrueTL's paid version actually alerts one candle too late.
Here's Stochastic Alerts. I've added double line width so it's more clearer (just like TrueTL's version).
I actually prefer this version over TrueTL's as it gives current alerts. TrueTL's paid version actually alerts one candle too late.
Hi, how to get your gradient background please?
thanks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Divergence line on Awesome Oscillator :
Mehrdad Shiri, 2013.09.28 12:58
hi;
Divergence line on Awesome Oscillator is acceptable: were going through histogramm body OR not?, must have Opposite slope versus Price trend line OR must have Increase/Decrease in slope versus Price trend line ?
i work on an indicator to determinate the Divergence on Awesome Oscillator. ( Regular Divergence & Hidden Divergence )
based on : https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/expertclasses/csignal/signal_ao
Divergence — the first analyzed bottom of the indicator is shallower than the previous one, and the corresponding price valley is deeper than the previous one. In addition, the indicator must not rise above the zero level. ( below pic.)
i wrote this ( not complete yet , must add alarm , arrow, send mail, alert, ....). there are all of Divergence type.
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my qustion's are :
a) case 1 : " it is not Important lines going across through the indicators/histogram body " . as abow picture.
a) case 2 : " lines must be not going across through the indicators/histogram body " .
in this case , so, i must delete that line are going across through the indicators/histogram body by compare with lines equation's & value of Awesome Oscillator.
for example :
or
or
or
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b) case 1 : " must have Increase/Decrease in slope versus Price trend line " . as it is. by using:
b) case 2 : " lines must have Opposite slope versus Price trend line " .
like:
for example:
or
in this case , so, i must just keep that line's are have Opposite slope versus Price trend line compare with lines equation's ( + or - vs. - or + ).
=====================================================================================================
can you please tell about :
a) case 1 : " it is not Important lines going across through the indicators/histogram body " .
a) case 2 : " lines must be not going across through the indicators/histogram body " .
b) case 1 : " must have Increase/Decrease in slope versus Price trend line " .
b) case 2 : " lines must have Opposite slope versus Price trend line "
thank you.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.11 07:26
New good article was published - A New Approach to Interpreting Classical and Hidden Divergence
Traders often use classical technical analysis methods. However, there are many different ways and approaches, which can also be useful. In this article, I suggest a non-standard method for searching and interpreting divergences. Based on this approach, we will create a trading strategy.
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MACD_Signal_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The custom MACD_Signal_Divergence indicator draws a signal line of the MACD indicator in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.
Unlike the standard MACD, this indicator only draws a signal line.
AO_Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The custom indicator AO_Divergence draws the AO indicator line in a separate window and displays found divergences in the indicator window and on the price chart.
Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, this indicator allows configuring the parameters of the fast and slow MAs.
Cryptocurrency Divergence - expert for MetaTrader 4
"Cryptocurrency Divergence" EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Divergence\Convergence of RSI & MACD indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs, Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.