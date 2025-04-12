"No loss" recovery hedging system - page 5
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why of course there are everywhere you look they are selling grail systems (and revealing secrets not known to anybody )
All the "no loss trading systems" are named so in order to attract people to a dying industry - Forex is rigged and you can not fool people eternally
Guys, this project is AMAZINGLY exciting. Wondering if you could add such feature into it:
Changing TF and increasing LOtSize would work (1) as going to higher TF limits the number of losing trades that are opened and the increased lotsize on H4 makes sure we get out at the smallest move down
Based on some of the concepts shared here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJz4E7VyeSw&feature=youtu.be
Hello coensio and everyone. I want to ask you a question. Can we use this robot with another EA ?
I am using a EA. EA puts 50 pip stops. If i open 2 EURUSD charts. And use the both EA and use same magic numbers. Can" loss recovery robot" start working when my robot open a position ?
Of course i erase my robot SL level.
Thanks
Hi Tia,
I get this question a lot. Everybody want to integrate my algorithm with their strategies and automate this whole thing. However this would mean giving them my source-code for free and I made this mistake already on this forum. (will not happen again) So to solve this problem I am willing to share my code only under a PRL (Private Label Rights) license.
I hope it helps. If you are interested just let me know.
Greets,
Chris
Hi Tia,
I get this question a lot. Everybody want to integrate my algorithm with their strategies and automate this whole thing. However this would mean giving them my source-code for free and I made this mistake already on this forum. (will not happen again) So to solve this problem I am willing to share my code only under a PRL (Private Label Rights) license.
I hope it helps. If you are interested just let me know.
Greets,Chris
Does that mean that you coded that code?
Hi TamFX,
Yes exactly, I am the original programmer of this code, thus also the 'first hand' source. I know there are many other programmers who try to replicate it, but I can also tell that it took me 2 years to get it done
Hi TamFX, Yes exactly, I am the original programmer of this code, thus also the 'first hand' source. I know there are many other programmers who try to replicate it, but I can also tell that it took me 2 years to get it done
Who will try to replicate something that he does not know what is it?
I can't get it to start a new trade.
I drew an trendline with gl as name but there is no order when prices touches it.
Hi Tia,
I get this question a lot. Everybody want to integrate my algorithm with their strategies and automate this whole thing. However this would mean giving them my source-code for free and I made this mistake already on this forum. (will not happen again) So to solve this problem I am willing to share my code only under a PRL (Private Label Rights) license.
I hope it helps. If you are interested just let me know.
Greets,
Chris
Not quite sure you answer this guy s question... He uses 1 EA and wants to use YOUR EA as well (same pair, not same chart, but same magic...), not integrated but working in parallel.
Not quite sure you answer this guy s question... He uses 1 EA and wants to use YOUR EA as well (same pair, not same chart, but same magic...), not integrated but working in parallel.
Well, Tia never posted again since that post in 2015 so I guess they aren't too worried