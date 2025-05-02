I get an error in the automatic market validation. The error message is "strategy tester report not found.
EA works with the Strategy Tester.
It also works on real accounts.
However, I get an error in the automatic market validation.
The error is "strategy tester report not found".
What should I do to resolve this issue?
The EA is for sale, so the code is private.
- Validation error when releasing the trading robot to the market.
- Strategy tester report not found
- Product Validation Error (test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found)
Etsushi Ishizuka:
EA works with the Strategy Tester.
It also works on real accounts.
However, I get an error in the automatic market validation.
The error is "strategy tester report not found".
What should I do to resolve this issue?
The EA is for sale, so the code is private.
There is a known issue: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/437396/page2#comment_51500955
エレニ・アンナ・ブラノウ # :
既知の問題があります: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/437396/page2#comment_51500955
I see
I understand.
Thanks for the information.
- I am receiving a validation report error on MQL5. However, when I backtest the robot on MQL5’s own data for the same symbol and the same date range, the error does not occur. This issue is preventing me from publishing my product. i read all the article about rules of upload products but that wasn't include this type of problem
Etsushi Ishizuka:
EA works with the Strategy Tester.
It also works on real accounts.
However, I get an error in the automatic market validation.
The error is "strategy tester report not found".
What should I do to resolve this issue?
The EA is for sale, so the code is private.
This error usually means the EA didn't complete a backtest during Market auto-validation.
To fix it:
Make sure the EA:
Opens and closes at least one trade.
Runs without user interaction (no dialog boxes or manual input).
Has default inputs that allow trading.
Add basic log messages in OnInit and OnTick to trace execution.
Test it locally in Strategy Tester with default inputs, 1-month data, and Every tick based on real ticks.
If it runs and trades correctly, resubmit. If it still fails, contact the MQL5 Service Desk with your job ID.
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