Zigzag indicators - page 65
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I found this in the CodeBase ... ZigZag_Climber - expert for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How Zigzag indicator works?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.25 07:59
Usually zigzag is used as a filter. But zigzag is not simpe indicator. You may read it here:
Interpretation
The Zig Zag indicator is used primarily to help you see changes by punctuating the most significant reversals. It is very important to understand that the last "leg" displayed in a Zig Zag chart can change based on changes in the underlying plot (e.g., prices). This is the only indicator in this book where a change in the security's price can change a previous value of the indicator. Since the Zig Zag indicator can adjust its values based on subsequent changes in the underlying plot, it has perfect hindsight into what prices have done. Please don't try to create a trading system based on the Zig Zag indicator--its hindsight is much better than its foresight! In addition to identifying significant prices reversals, the Zig Zag indicator is also useful when doing Elliot Wave counts.
For additional information on the Zig Zag indicator, refer to Filtered Waves by Arthur Merrill.
and:
Elliott Wave Theory
The Elliott Wave Theory is named after Ralph Nelson Elliott. Inspired by the Dow Theory and by observations found throughout nature, Elliott concluded that the movement of the stock market could be predicted by observing and identifying a repetitive pattern of waves. In fact, Elliott believed that all of man's activities, not just the stock market, were influenced by these identifiable series of waves. With the help of C. J. Collins, Elliott's ideas received the attention of Wall Street in a series of articles published in Financial World magazine in 1939. During the 1950s and 1960s (after Elliott's passing), his work was advanced by Hamilton Bolton. In 1960, Bolton wrote Elliott Wave Principle--A Critical Appraisal. This was the first significant work since Elliott's passing. In 1978, Robert Prechter and A. J. Frost collaborated to write the book Elliott Wave Principle.
Interpretation
The underlying forces behind the Elliott Wave Theory are of building up and tearing down. The basic concepts of the Elliott Wave Theory are listed below. Action is followed by reaction. There are five waves in the direction of the main trend followed by three corrective waves (a "5-3" move). A 5-3 move completes a cycle. This 5-3 move then becomes two subdivisions of the next higher 5-3 wave. The underlying 5-3 pattern remains constant, though the time span of each may vary. The basic pattern is made up of eight waves (five up and three down) which are labeled 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, a, b, and c on the following chart. Waves 1, 3, and 5 are called impulse waves. Waves 2 and 4 are called corrective waves. Waves a, b, and c correct the main trend made by waves 1 through 5. The main trend is established by waves 1 through 5 and can be either up or down. Waves a, b, and c always move in the opposite direction of waves 1 through 5. Elliott Wave Theory holds that each wave within a wave count contains a complete 5-3 wave count of a smaller cycle. The longest wave count is called the Grand Supercycle. Grand Supercycle waves are comprised of Supercycles, and Supercycles are comprised of Cycles. This process continues into Primary, Intermediate, Minute, Minuette, and Sub-minuette waves.
As to me so I used zigzag in more simple way in Channel trading system: when I am losing money in manual trading so I start to trade channel trading system to recover deposit size https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173261
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts on Bar Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5
ZigZag NK Sound Alerts notifies you with Sound alert, Push Notification or Popup Notification on terminal when Zigzag changes its bar.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Buying or Selling all 7 pairs
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.18 18:23
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 7): ZigZag with Awesome Oscillator Indicators Signal
This article focuses on the Expert Advisor trading for 30 pairs and using the ZigZag indicator, which is filtered with the Awesome Oscillator or filters each other's signals.
Candle ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Candle ZigZag is an indicator which changes its leg if a candlestick color changes
It supports Period of 1 while default ZigZag in Example folder does not work for period 1.
it helps trader to analyze chart in flat mode unlike line chart which has curve in price movement. Close mode can be enabled disabled.
Autoscale Zigzag (converted from an MT4 indicator written by Evgeniy Chumakov)
Code Base
Autoscaling Zigzag
Conor Mcnamara, 2025.03.02 22:18A zigzag indicator that uses a single input to adjust the step size for detecting wave direction changes
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 19): ZigZag Analyzer
Last year I started experimenting to create a zigzag with completely different rules. It is seen that when the Donchian channel flattens, the local extremes stop changing, and therefore this "flatness" can be a trigger for the zigzag pivot. The degree of flatness always changes; therefore, to have reliable swings, you need to confirm and measure the flatness of the bands. This started as a very experimental indicator which I never thought I would publish in the codebase. While immediately you might not visually see much of a difference between the original zigzag and this D. channel based zigzag, there is no continuous forward correction. Having said that, when a market is ranging and volatile, there is always a possibility for false signals as the Donchian channel naturally keeps adjusting and adapting to the market. In any case, false signals do not render this useless - it only calls forth the fact that this cannot be used as a standalone decision-making tool. There is code that I applied to correct all false legs instantly - and for analytical purposes, I created an input so you can enable or disable the leg repainting. This could be beneficial in backtests, as with a little bit of trial and error, you can find a channel period and pivot depth that almost never repaints. To make the indicator even more useful for live trading, the current "searching" leg is constantly working as a trend line which connects confirmed low pivot to local low and confirmed high pivot to local high.
Code Base
Trendline zigzag in qualitative channel
Conor Mcnamara, 2025.05.26 18:15A dynamic trendline-based evolution of the Donchian Channel