MT4 Purchases Not Showing Up - page 2

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jmsimon06 #:
Hello!
I have forex vps and I do not install an ea that I bought, do you know if it is blocked or do I have to change vps?
Thank you

Hello , having same issue - market tab in terminal is blank and wont install app i have purchased from MQL5 although i am logged into MQL5 on the metatrader on my pc. Very frustrating, I cannot locate the roaming directory mentioned above. Pls help 

 
tabban21 #:

Hello , having same issue - market tab in terminal is blank and wont install app i have purchased from MQL5 although i am logged into MQL5 on the metatrader on my pc. Very frustrating, I cannot locate the roaming directory mentioned above. Pls help 

Hi - I have the same problem - purchased tab is empty.  I have purchased the EA. I am using Roboforex with ForexVPS.  Did you find a solution? 


Thanks in advance!

 
Pirin Property #:

Hi - I have the same problem - purchased tab is empty.  I have purchased the EA. I am using Roboforex with ForexVPS.  Did you find a solution? 


Thanks in advance!

There are many reasons about why purchased tab may be empty after you bought the Market product, for example:

  • check Community tab of Metatrader - it should be filled with your forum login and with your native forum password,
  • and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal (Metatrader in the journal only can tell - it is sucessful or not; yes, it is writtem there);
  • if you purchased the Market product so this product is listed on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pirinproperty/market
  • and if not so it means that you bought it today or yesterday by using Visa or Mastercard (because it takes some time or one or two days until the fund will be going to the Market in this case).
  • if you purchased the product using the fund deposited to your forum profile (from MQL5 - it is written during the purchase as an option for example) so you should see your purchase in your profile in almost immedite way),
  • if everything above is fine but you do not see your purchase in the Market tab anyway so you can do something explained on this post (to refresh the purchased tab),
  • if you have some error (for example - error 403) so it means that your VPS does not have Microsoft Edge WebView2 or enable TLS 1.2 suppor others explained on this blog post (I personally had same issue with my Windows 11 64-bit laptop and I had to re-installed Microsoft Edge WebView2 on my laptop,
  • and it may be some other reasons.

---------------------

So, as you only know all the technical information about your Metatrader and your VPS and what you did about it (Community tab and so on) so you may try find the reasons about empty tab.

 
JSergey Golubev #:

There are many reasons about why purchased tab may be empty after you bought the Market product, for example:

  • check Community tab of Metatrader - it should be filled with your forum login and with your native forum password,
  • and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal (Metatrader in the journal only can tell - it is sucessful or not; yes, it is writtem there);
  • if you purchased the Market product so this product is listed on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pirinproperty/market
  • and if not so it means that you bought it today or yesterday by using Visa or Mastercard (because it takes some time or one or two days until the fund will be going to the Market in this case).
  • if you purchased the product using the fund deposited to your forum profile (from MQL5 - it is written during the purchase as an option for example) so you should see your purchase in your profile in almost immedite way),
  • if everything above is fine but you do not see your purchase in the Market tab anyway so you can do something explained on this post (to refresh the purchased tab),
  • if you have some error (for example - error 403) so it means that your VPS does not have Microsoft Edge WebView2 or enable TLS 1.2 suppor others explained on this blog post (I personally had same issue with my Windows 11 64-bit laptop and I had to re-installed Microsoft Edge WebView2 on my laptop,
  • and it may be some other reasons.

---------------------

So, as you only know all the technical information about your Metatrader and your VPS and what you did about it (Community tab and so on) so you may try find the reasons about empty tab.

Hi Sergey, Just a quick note to say thank you for the response.  In the meantime, I am talking to the seller of the EA who will code into the platform to save messing around - but thanks again for the reply - much appreciated!
 
I don' Navigator t see the "Purchased" Option in Navigation. I have deleted and reinstalled the platform with no luck. 
 
Ced Webkeeper #:
I don' t see the "Purchased" Option in Navigation. I have deleted and reinstalled the platform with no luck. 
Market tab for MT4 is located in Terminal, but for MT5 - in Navigator.
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