ADX indicator? - page 26

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Learn how to design a trading system by ADX

Learn how to design a trading system by ADX

This article will present a new technical trading tool, which is one of the most useful and meaningful tools that can help us to trade better and understand the market movement. Because one of the most useful features of technical indicators is that they can show us what prices can't show and this will be based on the calculation for every indicator, one of these useful indicators is the average directional index (ADX) indicator. We will learn this indicator in detail to understand it well and learn how we can use it simply through a simple strategy because when we learn something deeply we will be able to get more insights and we can use it better.
Learn how to design a trading system by ADX
Learn how to design a trading system by ADX
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will continue our series about designing a trading system using the most popular indicators and we will talk about the average directional index (ADX) indicator. We will learn this indicator in detail to understand it well and we will learn how we to use it through a simple strategy. By learning something deeply we can get more insights and we can use it better.
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2024.10.15 07:06

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 42): ADX Oscillator

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 42): ADX Oscillator

The ADX indicator is an oscillator that is meant to measure how strong a given trend in the market is for the security to which it is attached. This article thus, like some that were preceding it, examines the various patterns exhibited by this indicator in a custom signal class file, for wizard assembled Expert Advisors. We review one pattern at a time as we have in the previous articles covering RSI, Bollinger Bands, and the RSI and then conclude with a test that includes all patterns to get a sense of which has the highest weighting.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.29 06:45

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning

We continue our look at how indicator pairings that track different aspects of the markets can be paired with machine learning to build a trading system. For these next articles, we are looking at the pairing of the Average Directional Index (ADX) oscillator with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). The ADX is a predominantly a trend confirmation indicator, while the CCI is a momentum indicator. We touched on these two properties when we were looking at the patterns for individual indicators in past articles like this one. To recap, though, trend confirmation measures how strong a given price trend is; with a strength pointing to suitability for entry. Momentum indicators on the other hand measure the rate of price change. The more rapidly price is changing in a given direction, the less likely one is to suffer adverse excursions.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.03 07:16

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 62): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Reinforcement-Learning TRPO

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 62): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Reinforcement-Learning TRPO

We continue our look at how technical indicators that track different parts of price action can be paired in machine learning. In the last piece, we saw how supervised learning in a Multi-Layer-Perceptron (MLP) lays the groundwork of forecasting price action. We refer to the inputs of the MLP as features and its forecast outputs as states. From the way we defined our features in the last article which was slightly different from our approach in pieces 57–60, we aimed at having a more continuos input vector as opposed to the discrete option we had used. The move towards continuous data and regression and away from discrete data and classification can perhaps best be argued if we look at our AI trends.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.05 05:33

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 73): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 73): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder

The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (Ichimoku) indicator and ADX-Wilder (ADX) oscillator are used in this article in a support/resistance and trend-identification pairing. The Ichimoku is certainly multifaceted and quite versatile. It can provide more than just support/ resistance levels. However, we are sticking to just S/R for now. Indicator pairings, especially when complimentary, have the potential to spun more incisive and accurate entry signals for Expert Advisors. As usual, we examine 10 signal patterns of this indicator pairing. We test these 10 signal patterns that are each assigned an index, one at a time, while being guided by these rules;

Indexing is from 0 to 9 allowing us to easily compute the map value for their exclusive use by the Expert Advisor. For instance, if a pattern is indexed 1 then we have to set the parameter ‘PatternsUsed’ to 2 to the power 1 which comes to 2. If the index is 4 then this is 2 to the power 4 which comes to 16, and so on. The maximum value that this parameter can be assigned, meaningfully, is 1023 since we have only 10 parameters. Any number between 0 and 1023 that is not a pure exponent of 2 would represent a combination of more than one of these 10 patterns.


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.11 04:43

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 74): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Supervised Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 74): Using Patterns of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder with Supervised Learning

In the last article, we looked at the indicator pairing of Ichimoku and the ADX-Wilder as a complimentary S/R and trend tool pairing. As usual, we tested these in a wizard assembled Expert Advisor and looked at 10 different signal patterns. For this indicator pairing, most of them were able to forward walk profitably for 1-year, having done testing/ optimization on the previous year. However, there were 3 that did not do so satisfactorily and these were pattern-0, pattern-1, and pattern-5. We therefore follow up that article by examining if supervised learning can make a difference to their performance. Our approach in this is to reconstruct the signals of each of these patterns as a simple input vector into a neural network, essentially making the neural network an extra filter to the signal.

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