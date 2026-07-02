All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.

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What is MQL5 Wizard :

The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform includes the MQL5 Wizard, which allows to quickly generate code of an Expert Advisor (Expert Advisor builder). With MQL5 Wizard, knowledge of programming languages is no longer a prerequisite for creating trading robots. In the past, it really was an impassable obstacle to create automated trading strategies, but the release of the MQL5 Wizard changed the situation radically. With this new expert advisor builder, the programming experience is not required - the application will do all the necessary work to create a free Expert Advisors.

I will try to centralize a maximum of informations about this wonderful tool which is MQL5 Wizard, both for traders as for programmers.

MQL5 Wizard for traders.

  • If you need more information to create an EA with the Wizard and to understand the mechanism of trading decisions, you can read these 2 complementary articles : MQL5 Wizard: New Version and MQL5 Wizard for Dummies. With a concrete example of building and optimizing an EA with the Wizard.

More to come...


MQL5 Wizard for programmers.

Warning : There were two versions of MQL5 Wizard, and some articles were written for the first (obsolete) version. Most information from these articles are still relevant, but some are outdated.

More to come...


You will be probably interested in this poll : Have you ever tried the MQL5 Wizard ?

Free Forex Robot Generator - MQL5 Wizard
  • www.metatrader5.com
The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform includes the MQL5 Wizard, which allows to quickly generate code of an Expert Advisor and start trading. With MQL5 Wizard, knowledge of languages MQL5 is no longer needed for developing of automated trading software.
 

Articles written for the 1st version

Warning : some information from these articles are outdated.

 

Some ATC participants who used MQL5 Wizard :

Interview with Victor Kirillin: Benefit from the MQL5 Wizard - Automated Trading Championship 2011
  • championship.mql5.com
Victor Kirillin is developing the Standard Library and is directly related to the MQL5 Wizard that is built to the MQL5 development environment MetaEditor 5. In this interview we discuss the features of the MQL5 Wizard in connection with the forthcoming Championship.
 
wizard topics and its possible implementation is very interesting!
 

Trading Signals available from Codebase.

Not provided with standard library, if you want to use one of them, you have to download and install it.


From Metaquotes.


Trading Signals of Candlestick Patterns + Stochastic

Trade Signals Based on Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line

Trade Signals Based on Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines

Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers

Trade Signals Based on Bullish Engulfing/Bearish Engulfing

Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars

Trade Signals Based on Hammer/Hanging Man

Trade Signals Based on Bullish Harami /Bearish Harami

Work in progress...

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2014.03.26 19:54

MQL5 Wizard: How to Teach an EA to Open Pending Orders at Any Price



An Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard can only open pending orders at the fixed distance from the current price. This means that if the market situation changes (e.g. a change in market volatility), the Expert Advisor will have to be run again with new parameters.

This would not be suitable for many trading systems. In most cases, the price level for pending orders is determined dynamically by a trading system. And the distance from the current price is constantly changing. In this article, we will discuss how to modify an Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard so that it can open pending orders at varying distances from the current price.


 

New article was published - 

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The NRTR indicator and trading modules based on NRTR for the MQL5 Wizard 


In this article we consider an indicator that builds a dynamic price channel. A trading Expert Advisor is created based on this channel. Such systems can perform well in trend periods, but give a lot of false signals in flat movements. Therefore additional trend indicators are required. Choosing an appropriate indicator is not an easy task, and the choice often depends on specific market conditions. Therefore, a good solution is to provide for a possibility to quickly connect any selected indicator to a ready trading system.


The idea of the NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) indicator was proposed by Konstantin Kopyrkin. Interesting information: the name Nick Rypock is derived from the surname Kopyrkin written backwards. 

 

New article was published - 

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Money Management by Vince. Implementation as a module for MQL5 Wizard

While working in financial markets, we are constantly looking for a system that would help us earn profit. Of course, we want this system to be stable and to maintain minimum risk. For the purpose of finding such a strategy, different trading systems searching for optimal entries and exits are being developed. Such systems include technical indicators and trading signals advising when to buy and to sell. There is a whole system of price patterns for technical analysis. At the same time, Ralph Vince shows in his book"Mathematics of Money Management" that the amount of the capital used for performing trades is no less important. To optimize profit and to save a deposit, it is necessary to determine the lot size to trade.

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It's an coincidence, but in this thread about creating robots without programming, there was no place to mention my work, where the insisting trading robots with artificial intelligence automatically learn to trade. Moreover, now this functionality radically updated and will be implemented on the basis of unique, patented in the US and Europe, neural networks
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