All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Articles written for the 1st version
Warning : some information from these articles are outdated.
- MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trading Signals.
- MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trailing of Open Positions.
- MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Risk and Money Management Module.
- MQL5 Wizard: Creating Expert Advisors without Programming. The first part is mainly for traders without programming knowledge, the second part is more technical, and will be more interesting for programmers.
Some ATC participants who used MQL5 Wizard :
- Interview with Dmitry Terentew (ATC 2012)
- Interview with Atsushi Yamanaka (ATC 2011)
- Interview with Victor Kirillin: Benefit from the MQL5 Wizard.
- championship.mql5.com
Trading Signals available from Codebase.
Not provided with standard library, if you want to use one of them, you have to download and install it.
From Metaquotes.
Trading Signals of Candlestick Patterns + Stochastic
Trade Signals Based on Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line
- Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line + CCI
- Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line + RSI
- Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line + MFI
- Dark Cloud Cover/Piercing Line + Stochastic
Trade Signals Based on Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines
- Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines + CCI
- Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines + RSI
- Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines + MFI
- Bullish/Bearish Meeting Lines + Stochastic
Trade Signals Based on 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers
- 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + CCI
- 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + RSI
- 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + MFI
- 3 Black Crows/3 White Soldiers + Stochastic
Trade Signals Based on Bullish Engulfing/Bearish Engulfing
- Bullish Engulfing/Bearish Engulfing + CCI
- Bullish Engulfing/Bearish Engulfing + RSI
- Bullish Engulfing/Bearish Engulfing + MFI
- Bullish Engulfing/Bearish Engulfing + Stochastic
Trade Signals Based on Morning/Evening Stars
- Morning/Evening Stars + CCI
- Morning/Evening Stars + RSI
- Morning/Evening Stars + MFI
- Morning/Evening Stars + Stochastic
Trade Signals Based on Hammer/Hanging Man
- Hammer/Hanging Man + CCI
- Hammer/Hanging Man + MFI
- Hammer/Hanging Man + RSI
- Hammer/Hanging Man + Stochastic
Trade Signals Based on Bullish Harami /Bearish Harami
- Bullish Harami/Bearish Harami + CCI
- Bullish Harami /Bearish Harami + MFI
- Bullish Harami/Bearish Harami + RSI
- Bullish Harami/Bearish Harami + Stochastic
Work in progress...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2014.03.26 19:54
MQL5 Wizard: How to Teach an EA to Open Pending Orders at Any Price
An Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard can only open pending orders at the fixed distance from the current price. This means that if the market situation changes (e.g. a change in market volatility), the Expert Advisor will have to be run again with new parameters.
This would not be suitable for many trading systems. In most cases, the price level for pending orders is determined dynamically by a trading system. And the distance from the current price is constantly changing. In this article, we will discuss how to modify an Expert Advisor generated using the MQL5 Wizard so that it can open pending orders at varying distances from the current price.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read March 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.27 10:50
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin
Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.
New article was published -
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The NRTR indicator and trading modules based on NRTR for the MQL5 Wizard
In this article we consider an indicator that builds a dynamic price channel. A trading Expert Advisor is created based on this channel. Such systems can perform well in trend periods, but give a lot of false signals in flat movements. Therefore additional trend indicators are required. Choosing an appropriate indicator is not an easy task, and the choice often depends on specific market conditions. Therefore, a good solution is to provide for a possibility to quickly connect any selected indicator to a ready trading system.
The idea of the NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) indicator was proposed by Konstantin Kopyrkin. Interesting information: the name Nick Rypock is derived from the surname Kopyrkin written backwards.
New article was published -
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Money Management by Vince. Implementation as a module for MQL5 Wizard
While working in financial markets, we are constantly looking for a system that would help us earn profit. Of course, we want this system to be stable and to maintain minimum risk. For the purpose of finding such a strategy, different trading systems searching for optimal entries and exits are being developed. Such systems include technical indicators and trading signals advising when to buy and to sell. There is a whole system of price patterns for technical analysis. At the same time, Ralph Vince shows in his book"Mathematics of Money Management" that the amount of the capital used for performing trades is no less important. To optimize profit and to save a deposit, it is necessary to determine the lot size to trade.
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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What is MQL5 Wizard :
The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform includes the MQL5 Wizard, which allows to quickly generate code of an Expert Advisor (Expert Advisor builder). With MQL5 Wizard, knowledge of programming languages is no longer a prerequisite for creating trading robots. In the past, it really was an impassable obstacle to create automated trading strategies, but the release of the MQL5 Wizard changed the situation radically. With this new expert advisor builder, the programming experience is not required - the application will do all the necessary work to create a free Expert Advisors.
I will try to centralize a maximum of informations about this wonderful tool which is MQL5 Wizard, both for traders as for programmers.
MQL5 Wizard for traders.
A detailed description of each trading signal (standard) can be found in the MQL5 Reference.
More to come...
MQL5 Wizard for programmers.
Warning : There were two versions of MQL5 Wizard, and some articles were written for the first (obsolete) version. Most information from these articles are still relevant, but some are outdated.
More to come...
You will be probably interested in this poll : Have you ever tried the MQL5 Wizard ?