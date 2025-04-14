Multi pair indicators - page 57

New comment
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17

Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.

 

can someone code fractal candle dashboard multipair mtf(blue,red or gray)

 
Mladen Rakic:

Multi symbols stochastic ...

And the same thing done with stochastic (some other cosmetic changes too, like the possibility to have the current symbols stochastic "more visible")

hello Mladen , can i know if there is a mq5 version of this awesome indi?


thanks

 
Mladen Rakic:

Here you go : 10.9_3.27sto_wts__ht_alert_1.mq4

Is there MTF version available? (or it is a wrong question?)
 
@ Mladen hello greetings from Germany can you please modify this Indicator for multi pair option thanks for all  
 

Currency Strength Meter MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 with configurable timeframe parameter.

Currency Strength Meter MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Currency Strength Meter MT5
Currency Strength Meter MT5
  • www.mql5.com
Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 with configurable timeframe parameter, It was converted from "Currency Strength Giraia 28 pairs TRO MODIFIED" MetaTrader 4 version
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.13 07:24

Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts

Many traders feel more confident if they monitor multiple indicators at a time (for example, RSI, STOCASTIC, MACD, ADX and some others), or in some cases even at different assets which an index is made of. In the latter case, I refer to mini-indexes WIN and full indexes IND, but these may also include other index types. So, when trading WIN or IND, it may be interesting to observe some of the assets, such as VALE, PETROBRAS, ITAU, BRADESCO and others, which have greater weights in the index.

Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts

But there is a solution (though not quite simple) that can be applied in the long term.

 
mntiwana #:

mntiwana #: Name of indicator?



Hi mntiwana,

What is the indicator that is on the main chart (the orange and blue solid lines)? It looks great.

Thanks,

Elliot

 

Creating multi-symbol, multi-period indicators

Continuing the topic of creating templates for technical indicators in Expert Advisors and indicators, which started in the article related to the creation of a dashboard and then developed in three more articles, in which we considered oscillators, volume indicators and Bill Williams, and trend indicators, today we will begin the topic of creating multi-symbol, multi-period indicators. These include indicators which run on the current chart but are calculated using the data from other symbols and (or) other chart timeframes. We will create one base multi-indicator class and a set of classes based on the types of all standard indicators. We will also create a class for the custom indicator, with which it will be possible to "turn" any indicator into a multi-symbol and multi-period one. For all indicator classes, we will create one common collection class. All indicators created in the program will be placed into this collection. Also, it will be possible to access any of the created indicators using the methods of the collection to obtain the relevant indicator data. The ultimate goal is to produce a convenient tool for creating multi-indicators and working with their data.
Creating multi-symbol, multi-period indicators
Creating multi-symbol, multi-period indicators
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will look at the principles of creating multi-symbol, multi-period indicators. We will also see how to access the data of such indicators from Expert Advisors and other indicators. We will consider the main features of using multi-indicators in Expert Advisors and indicators and will see how to plot them through custom indicator buffers.
 
Mladen Rakic #:

マルチシンボル RVI ...

マルチシンボル相対樹勢指数（RVI）...

Do you have the MQ5 file?
1...505152535455565758
New comment