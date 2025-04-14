Multi pair indicators - page 57
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
can someone code fractal candle dashboard multipair mtf(blue,red or gray)
Multi symbols stochastic ...
And the same thing done with stochastic (some other cosmetic changes too, like the possibility to have the current symbols stochastic "more visible")
hello Mladen , can i know if there is a mq5 version of this awesome indi?
thanks
Here you go : 10.9_3.27sto_wts__ht_alert_1.mq4
Currency Strength Meter MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 with configurable timeframe parameter.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.13 07:24
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts
Many traders feel more confident if they monitor multiple indicators at a time (for example, RSI, STOCASTIC, MACD, ADX and some others), or in some cases even at different assets which an index is made of. In the latter case, I refer to mini-indexes WIN and full indexes IND, but these may also include other index types. So, when trading WIN or IND, it may be interesting to observe some of the assets, such as VALE, PETROBRAS, ITAU, BRADESCO and others, which have greater weights in the index.
mntiwana #: Name of indicator?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Multi pair indicators
mntiwana, 2016.10.02 21:19
Hi mntiwana,
What is the indicator that is on the main chart (the orange and blue solid lines)? It looks great.
Thanks,
Elliot
Creating multi-symbol, multi-period indicators
マルチシンボル RVI ...
マルチシンボル相対樹勢指数（RVI）...