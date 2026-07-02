All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 5
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 23): CNNs
CNNs are typically complex neural networks whose main applications are in video and image processing, like we saw with GANs in the previous article. However, unlike GANs that are trained in identifying real images and or subjects in the images from fakes, CNNs tend to work more like a classifier in that they split the input data (which is often image pixels) into various subgroups of data whereby each subgroup is meant to capture a key or very important property of the input data. These produced subgroups are often referred to as feature maps.
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 24): Moving Averages
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 25): Multi-Timeframe Testing and Trading
In our last article we looked at Pythagorean Means which are a group of moving averages of which some are quite novel and not common enough despite their potential in benefiting some traders as we hinted in the test reports. These Pythagorean Means were represented in a semicircle diagram that summarized what each mean value was when presented with two unequal values that added up to the diameter of the semicircle. Among the chord values in the semicircle that was not touched on in the article was the value indicated as Q that represented the quadratic mean of the two values a and b.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 26): Moving Averages and the Hurst Exponent
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 27): Moving Averages and the Angle of Attack
We continue the series on trade setups and ideas that can be quickly tested and fool-proofed thanks to the MQL5 wizard by considering the angle of attack. Broadly, the phrase ‘angle of attack’ is associated with the ideal angle at which a fighter jet ought to take off, when optimizing for maximum air lift and minimum fuel consumption.We as always use an instance of a custom signal class to test our hypotheses on how to measure the attack angle, and we measure this angle not off of raw price but a moving average. We use the decaying moving average as our indicator for measuring and tracking the significance of the attack angle. Raw prices can also be used to monitor attack angles, however since they are bound to have more volatile values than an indicator buffer, we adopt the former. Any moving average could have been used as well, but we adopted the decaying moving average because it is a bit novel and may not be familiar to most traders.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 28): GANs Revisited with a Primer on Learning Rates
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 29): Continuation on Learning Rates with MLPs
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 30): Spotlight on Batch-Normalization in Machine Learning
This article, like all in this series, highlights the use of wizard assembled Expert Advisors in testing out new ideas. Introductions on how this is done can be got from here and here for new readers, with those 2 articles providing some guidance on how to use the code attached at the end of this article. For this piece, we are using quite a few custom enumerations of data as optimizable inputs. The MQL5 inbuilt enumerations can be declared in the custom signal file’s header, and they will be automatically indicated as inputs and initialized as part of the signal filter. When the enumerations are custom though, placing them in the header will prevent the file from being visible (or recognizable) in the MQL5 wizard, meaning you cannot do the wizard assembly. The work around this we have, for now, is omitting them from the custom signal class header but having the parameters and their assignment functions declared within the signal class, as is always the case with any input parameter. Once the wizard assembly is completed, we then make manual changes to the roster of input parameters and also the initialization of the signal class to add this custom enumeration parameters.