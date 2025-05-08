back-test on stocks and not on currency pairs
- Profit Generator EA
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- How to test 1 EA, on Multiple Currencies at once?
If you want to back-test on "stocks", then open a demo account with a reputable broker that offers "stocks" or any of the assets you want to test on.
Then connect to that account, and enable the assets you want in the "Market Watch". After that, you will be able to select those assets in the Strategy Tester.
Please note, however, that many of the EAs available in the Market (or CodeBase) are not properly designed for "stocks" or other exchange based assets, and will most probably fail.
Pokud chcete zpětně otestovat „akcie“, otevřete si demo účet u renomovaného brokera, který nabízí „akcie“ nebo jakákoli aktiva, která chcete otestovat.
Poté se připojte k tomuto účtu a aktivujte aktiva, která chcete, v „Sledování trhu“. Poté budete moci tato aktiva vybrat v nástroji Strategy Tester .
Upozorňujeme však, že mnoho EA dostupných na trhu (nebo CodeBase) není správně navrženo pro „akcie“ nebo jiná aktiva založená na burze a s největší pravděpodobností selžou.
thank you for the quick response. I'm testing it now on a demo account from MT5, I don't have any demo account from a broker yet. If I put NVDA, for example, in the watch-list in the demo account from MT5 and run a back-test on it, how do I do that? Is there a difference in whether there is something in "modeling" in the "strategy tester" on the second tab "settings"?
I repeat, if you want to test on "stocks" then you need an account from a reputable broker that supports stocks. A MetaQuotes demo account does not provide a reliable data feed, specially not for stocks.
If you have "NVDA" enabled in the "Market Watch", then select that asset in the Strategy Tester.
Opakuji, pokud chcete testovat na „akciách“, potřebujete účet od renomovaného makléře, který akcie podporuje . Demo účet MetaQuotes neposkytuje spolehlivý zdroj dat, zvláště ne pro akcie.
Pokud máte povoleno „NVDA“ v „Market Watch“, vyberte dané aktivum v Testeru strategie .
ok. thank you
The most accurate modelling, is the one based on real tick data ...
EDIT: But make sure that tick data is available for the entire testing date range, otherwise it will not be based on real tick data. So, use a reputable broker, not MetaQuotes demo account.
As an exchange-based futures trader, I would add that every exchange, subsidiary exchange, contract, and exchange-connected broker designates its own precise trade execution terms. For example, all of my straight buy and sell orders are executed at the Ask or Bid prices respectively, while all of my stop orders are executed at the Last price. As Fernando and Conor have alluded, exchange-based trading is rather nuanced. I have never seen a complete MT5 EA other than my own that references Last price.
Despite the fact that MQ has gateways for many exchanges, I searched for MT5 stock exchange brokers out of curiosity and found none. This makes me wonder whether the OP is actually talking about CFD's as opposed to real stocks.
good day. I'm new here, and I can't find an answer. Please advise: I downloaded a couple of "free" EAs to MT5 and I need to backtest them via "test". But I have a problem that it is counting my profit as a few dollars. I have something set up wrong. I need to set it up for back-testing on stocks and NOT currency pairs. What should I change? Thank you all for your advice in advance
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