Divergence Indicators - page 33
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RSI slope divergence - multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The original was posted here : RSI Slope Divergence. This version is extended in a couple of things :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.25 22:13
Good article was published -
Auto search for divergences and convergences
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All attached files:
I want to remind about this indicator from CodeBase (because it was coded long time ago, and it works up to now) -
MACD Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5
I am trading solely on the 5M chart, ES.
Some divergence indicators i am testing come with a default 300 bars distance. That means a divergence that took 24hours could be displayed on the screen.
For a day trader ( on ES ) that is just useless ( i think ).
Maybe 20 - 40 values?
What do you think?
Is there any way to bring macd line on chart like moving average i tried but its not appearing
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=MACD%20Osma&module=mql5_module_codebase&method=2
That is nonsense. MACD has a different scale than prices. MACD would be a flat line below the window on a price scale, and prices would be above the window on a MACD scale.
Hi Subterfuge,
Made this one it is mtf and alerts for divergence, and its a stand alone indicator.
Hello may you add Multi pair function !. so the indicator shows MTF Multipair dashboard on the screen.
thanks in advance
Any way to have SMT pair divergence indicator with MTF option !: It compare two pairs GBPJPY vs EURJPY and gives arrows if there is "no match" i.e divergence between prices .
thanks in advance
Any way to have SMT pair divergence indicator with MTF option !: It compare two pairs GBPJPY vs EURJPY and gives arrows if there is "no match" i.e divergence between prices .
thanks in advance
learn to search. look at top of every page of this website is a "search bar".
I recommend looking in codebase. There are several good divergence indicators. some on currency and price strength; and others showing divergences of the standard indicators.