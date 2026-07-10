Divergence Indicators - page 33

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RSI slope divergence - multi time frame version - indicator for MetaTrader 5


The original was posted here : RSI Slope Divergence. This version is extended in a couple of things :

  • possible channels background color is added. to avoid drawing channel back color, simply set the color to none (see second example)
  • multi time frame support added. apart from the standard time frames supported by the metatrader 5, you have 3 "special" time frames :
    • next higher time frame (first time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)
    • second higher time frame (second time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)
    • third higher time frame (third time frame higher than the current  chart time frame)
RSI slope divergence - multi time frame version
RSI slope divergence - multi time frame version
  • www.mql5.com
The original was posted here : RSI Slope Divergence. This version is extended in a couple of things : possible channels background color is added. to avoid drawing channel back color, simply set the color to none (see second example) multi time frame support added. apart from the standard time frames supported by the metatrader 5, you have 3...
 

Divergence



Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.25 22:13

Good article was published - 

Auto search for divergences and convergences 


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Contents

All attached files:

  • Include/InDiver/CUniDiverConditions.mqh — file with the classes for checking divergence conditions;
  • Include/InDiver/CUniDiverExtremums.mqh — file with the classes for defining extreme values; 
  • Include/InDiver/UniDiverDefines.mqh — description of structures and enumerations;
  • Include/InDiver/UniDiverGObjects.mqh — functions for working with graphical objects;
  • Indicators/iDivergence.mq5 — indicator;
  • Indicators/iUniOsc.mq5 — universal oscillator;
  • Include/UniOsc/CUniOsc.mqh — file with the universal oscillator classes;
  • Include/UniOsc/UniOscDefines.mqh — description of structures and enumerations for the universal oscillator.

 

I want to remind about this indicator from CodeBase (because it was coded long time ago, and it works up to now) -

MACD Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MACD Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator will plot divergence lines on the MACD indicator and will give buy and sell signal by displaying green and red arrows.
MACD Divergence
MACD Divergence
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator will plot divergence lines on the MACD indicator and will give buy and sell signal by displaying green and red arrows.
 
What do you guys think is an acceptable distance in bars between HIGHS or LOWS to find a divergence?

I am trading solely on the 5M chart, ES.

Some divergence indicators i am testing come with a default 300 bars distance. That means a divergence that took 24hours could be displayed on the screen. 
For a day trader ( on ES ) that is just useless ( i think ).

Maybe 20 - 40 values?

What do you think?
 
Is there any way to bring macd line on chart like moving average i tried but its not appearing 
 
rocktheedge #:
Is there any way to bring macd line on chart like moving average i tried but its not appearing 
Look at this search results on CodeBase:
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=MACD%20Osma&module=mql5_module_codebase&method=2
 
rocktheedge #: Is there any way to bring macd line on chart like moving average i tried but its not appearing 

That is nonsense. MACD has a different scale than prices. MACD would be a flat line below the window on a price scale, and prices would be above the window on a MACD scale.

 
William Snyder #:

Hi Subterfuge,

Made this one it is mtf and alerts for divergence, and its a stand alone indicator.

Hello may you add Multi pair function !. so the indicator shows MTF Multipair dashboard on the screen.


thanks in advance

 

Any way to have SMT pair divergence indicator with MTF option !:  It compare two pairs GBPJPY vs EURJPY and gives arrows if there is "no match" i.e divergence between prices .


thanks in advance

 
360 A #:

Any way to have SMT pair divergence indicator with MTF option !:  It compare two pairs GBPJPY vs EURJPY and gives arrows if there is "no match" i.e divergence between prices .


thanks in advance

learn to search. look at top of every page of this website is a "search bar".

I recommend looking in codebase. There are several good divergence indicators. some on currency and price strength; and others showing divergences of the standard indicators.

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