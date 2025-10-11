Harmonic Trading - page 600

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Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 15): Price Action Harmonic Cypher Pattern with Visualization

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 15): Price Action Harmonic Cypher Pattern with Visualization

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 15): Price Action Harmonic Cypher Pattern with Visualization

In our previous article (Part 14), we developed a trade layering strategy using Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) with statistical methods to scale positions in trending markets dynamically. Now, in Part 15, we focus on automating the Cypher harmonic pattern, a Fibonacci-based reversal pattern, with an Expert Advisor (EA) that detects, visualizes and trades this structure in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5).
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 15): Price Action Harmonic Cypher Pattern with Visualization
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 15): Price Action Harmonic Cypher Pattern with Visualization
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we explore the automation of the Cypher harmonic pattern in MQL5, detailing its detection and visualization on MetaTrader 5 charts. We implement an Expert Advisor that identifies swing points, validates Fibonacci-based patterns, and executes trades with clear graphical annotations. The article concludes with guidance on backtesting and optimizing the program for effective trading.
 

Bearish Crab formed on XAUUSD 15min chart.

 

USDCHF bullish Gartley M30 chart.



 
This is an incredibly valuable thread—thank you all for your contributions!
I've explored various strategies over time, but I agree that mastering price patterns and understanding market structure often provides much more clarity than relying solely on complex indicators.
 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 27): Creating a Price Action Crab Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 27): Creating a Price Action Crab Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

In our previous article (Part 26), we developed a Pin Bar Averaging system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that utilized pin bar candlestick patterns to initiate trades and manage multiple positions through an averaging strategy, complete with a dynamic dashboard for real-time oversight. In Part 27, we create a Crab Pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish Crab harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with precise entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels, enhanced by visual chart objects like triangles and trendlines for clear pattern representation.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 27): Creating a Price Action Crab Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 27): Creating a Price Action Crab Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
  • 2025.08.21
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop a Crab Harmonic Pattern system in MQL5 that identifies bullish and bearish Crab harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, triggering trades with precise entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels. We incorporate visual feedback through chart objects like triangles and trendlines to display the XABCD pattern structure and trade levels.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.27 05:57

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns

If you’ve been trying to understand this concept in depth, this article is for you. This particular article will introduce you to the concept, covering the structure of harmonic patterns along with the essential Fibonacci extension and retracement tools used to define them.

We will explore the essential elements of some of the most well-known harmonic structures, including the Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, and Crab patterns, as well as the precise Fibonacci measurements that define them. Since even a slight divergence can render the setup invalid, it is important to understand these ratios. The next article will concentrate on using this knowledge to programmatically apply it to MQL5, allowing for the automatic identification of both bearish and bullish harmonic patterns.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.28 08:57

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 28): Creating a Price Action Bat Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 28): Creating a Price Action Bat Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

In our previous article (Part 27), we developed a Crab Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that utilized harmonic patterns to identify high-probability reversal points with precise Fibonacci ratios, automating trades and visualizing patterns with chart objects. In Part 28, we create a Bat Pattern system that detects bullish and bearish Bat harmonic patterns using pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements.

 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 29): Creating a price action Gartley Harmonic Pattern system

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 29): Creating a price action Gartley Harmonic Pattern system

In our previous article (Part 28), we developed a Bat Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish Bat harmonic patterns using precise Fibonacci ratios. In Part 29, we create a Gartley Pattern program that identifies bullish and bearish Gartley harmonic patterns through pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements, executing trades with dynamic entry and multi-level take-profit points, enhanced by visual triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern representation.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 29): Creating a price action Gartley Harmonic Pattern system
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 29): Creating a price action Gartley Harmonic Pattern system
  • 2025.08.29
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop a Gartley Pattern system in MQL5 that identifies bullish and bearish Gartley harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, executing trades with precise entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels. We enhance trader insight with visual feedback through chart objects like triangles, trendlines, and labels to clearly display the XABCD pattern structure.
 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 30): Creating a Price Action AB-CD Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback

In our previous article (Part 29), we developed a Gartley Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish Gartley harmonic patterns using precise Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with calculated entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels, and visualizing patterns with chart objects such as triangles and trendlines. In Part 30, we introduce an AB=CD Pattern system. While the Gartley system depends on detecting specific multi-leg harmonic structures defined by multiple Fibonacci levels, the AB=CD system specifically identifies patterns formed when two equivalent price segments (AB and CD) are found through pivot points and distinct retracement and extension ratios—resulting in simpler yet dynamic pattern identification. The AB=CD system executes trades using dynamic entries and multi-level take-profit targets, enhancing visualization with triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern presentation.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 30): Creating a Price Action AB-CD Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 30): Creating a Price Action AB-CD Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
  • 2025.09.10
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop an AB=CD Pattern EA in MQL5 that identifies bullish and bearish AB=CD harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, executing trades with precise entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels. We enhance trader insight with visual feedback through chart objects.
 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 31): Creating a Price Action 3 Drives Harmonic Pattern System

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 31): Creating a Price Action 3 Drives Harmonic Pattern System

In our previous article (Part 30), we developed an AB=CD Pattern system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that detected bullish and bearish AB=CD harmonic patterns using Fibonacci ratios, automating trades with calculated entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels, visualized through chart objects like triangles and trendlines. In Part 31, we create a 3 Drives pattern system that identifies bullish and bearish 3 Drives harmonic patterns through pivot points and specific Fibonacci retracements and extensions. The system executes trades with customizable take-profit and stop-loss options, enhanced by visual triangles, trendlines, and labels for clear pattern representation.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 30): Creating a Price Action AB-CD Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 30): Creating a Price Action AB-CD Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
  • 2025.09.10
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop an AB=CD Pattern EA in MQL5 that identifies bullish and bearish AB=CD harmonic patterns using pivot points and Fibonacci ratios, executing trades with precise entry, stop loss, and take-profit levels. We enhance trader insight with visual feedback through chart objects.
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