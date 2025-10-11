Harmonic Trading - page 600
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Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 15): Price Action Harmonic Cypher Pattern with Visualization
Bearish Crab formed on XAUUSD 15min chart.
USDCHF bullish Gartley M30 chart.
I've explored various strategies over time, but I agree that mastering price patterns and understanding market structure often provides much more clarity than relying solely on complex indicators.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 27): Creating a Price Action Crab Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.27 05:57
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 20): Introduction to Harmonic Patterns
If you’ve been trying to understand this concept in depth, this article is for you. This particular article will introduce you to the concept, covering the structure of harmonic patterns along with the essential Fibonacci extension and retracement tools used to define them.
We will explore the essential elements of some of the most well-known harmonic structures, including the Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, and Crab patterns, as well as the precise Fibonacci measurements that define them. Since even a slight divergence can render the setup invalid, it is important to understand these ratios. The next article will concentrate on using this knowledge to programmatically apply it to MQL5, allowing for the automatic identification of both bearish and bullish harmonic patterns.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.08.28 08:57
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 28): Creating a Price Action Bat Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 29): Creating a price action Gartley Harmonic Pattern system
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 30): Creating a Price Action AB-CD Harmonic Pattern with Visual Feedback
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 31): Creating a Price Action 3 Drives Harmonic Pattern System