All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 9

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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 60): Inference Learning (Wasserstein-VAE) with Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator Patterns

In examining the patterns generated from pairing the MA and stochastic oscillator, we have looked to machine learning as a means of systemizing our approach. There are mainly three methods of training networks in machine learning and these are supervised-learning, reinforcement-learning, and inference. By taking the view that each of these learning methods can be used at different stages of model/ network development, we have made the case that a model can be enriched by incorporating all of them.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 60): Inference Learning (Wasserstein-VAE) with Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator Patterns
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 60): Inference Learning (Wasserstein-VAE) with Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator Patterns
  • www.mql5.com
We wrap our look into the complementary pairing of the MA & Stochastic oscillator by examining what role inference-learning can play in a post supervised-learning & reinforcement-learning situation. There are clearly a multitude of ways one can choose to go about inference learning in this case, our approach, however, is to use variational auto encoders. We explore this in python before exporting our trained model by ONNX for use in a wizard assembled Expert Advisor in MetaTrader.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning

We continue our look at how indicator pairings that track different aspects of the markets can be paired with machine learning to build a trading system. For these next articles, we are looking at the pairing of the Average Directional Index (ADX) oscillator with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). The ADX is a predominantly a trend confirmation indicator, while the CCI is a momentum indicator. We touched on these two properties when we were looking at the patterns for individual indicators in past articles like this one. To recap, though, trend confirmation measures how strong a given price trend is; with a strength pointing to suitability for entry. Momentum indicators on the other hand measure the rate of price change. The more rapidly price is changing in a given direction, the less likely one is to suffer adverse excursions.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning
  • www.mql5.com
The ADX Oscillator and CCI oscillator are trend following and momentum indicators that can be paired when developing an Expert Advisor. We look at how this can be systemized by using all the 3 main training modes of Machine Learning. Wizard Assembled Expert Advisors allow us to evaluate the patterns presented by these two indicators, and we start by looking at how Supervised-Learning can be applied with these Patterns.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 62): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Reinforcement-Learning TRPO

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 62): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Reinforcement-Learning TRPO

We continue our look at how technical indicators that track different parts of price action can be paired in machine learning. In the last piece, we saw how supervised learning in a Multi-Layer-Perceptron (MLP) lays the groundwork of forecasting price action. We refer to the inputs of the MLP as features and its forecast outputs as states. From the way we defined our features in the last article which was slightly different from our approach in pieces 57–60, we aimed at having a more continuos input vector as opposed to the discrete option we had used. The move towards continuous data and regression and away from discrete data and classification can perhaps best be argued if we look at our AI trends.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 62): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Reinforcement-Learning TRPO
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 62): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Reinforcement-Learning TRPO
  • www.mql5.com
The ADX Oscillator and CCI oscillator are trend following and momentum indicators that can be paired when developing an Expert Advisor. We continue where we left off in the last article by examining how in-use training, and updating of our developed model, can be made thanks to reinforcement-learning. We are using an algorithm we are yet to cover in these series, known as Trusted Region Policy Optimization. And, as always, Expert Advisor assembly by the MQL5 Wizard allows us to set up our model(s) for testing much quicker and also in a way where it can be distributed and tested with different signal types.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 63): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels

For this article, we are pairing a momentum oscillator with a support/resistance channel. This may seem like an odd pairing, considering that most indicator pairings typically involve a trend following indicator, however this route could be explored because: of a need to avoid lags from trend identification; or a focus on mean reversion plays; or a need for a simpler trade system; or the need to adapt to choppy or range-bound markets; or the need to exploit momentum divergences, etc.

We therefore pair the DeMarker a momentum oscillator with the Envelopes Channel a support/resistance tool. In doing so, we are going to look, as always, at the top 10 patterns from pairing these two while testing with the GBP USD pair.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 63): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 63): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels
  • www.mql5.com
The DeMarker Oscillator and the Envelopes' indicator are momentum and support/resistance tools that can be paired when developing an Expert Advisor. We therefore examine on a pattern by pattern basis what could be of use and what potentially avoid. We are using, as always, a wizard assembled Expert Advisor together with the Patterns-Usage functions that are built into the Expert Signal Class.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 64): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels with the White-Noise Kernel

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 64): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels with the White-Noise Kernel

We follow up our last article that paired momentum based DeMarker indicator with the support/resistance Envelopes bands by examining how their signals could be harnessed in machine learning. We have had similar approaches on indicator pairings in recent articles, and readers seeking some introduction can look into those. Essentially, we implement the MQL5 indicators in the Python language, while using price data imported with the MetaTrader 5 Python module. This module allows you to log onto your broker’s server and retrieve price data and symbol information.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 64): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels with the White-Noise Kernel
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 64): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels with the White-Noise Kernel
  • www.mql5.com
The DeMarker Oscillator and the Envelopes' indicator are momentum and support/ resistance tools that can be paired when developing an Expert Advisor. We continue from our last article that introduced these pair of indicators by adding machine learning to the mix. We are using a recurrent neural network that uses the white-noise kernel to process vectorized signals from these two indicators. This is done in a custom signal class file that works with the MQL5 wizard to assemble an Expert Advisor.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 65): Using Patterns of FrAMA and the Force Index

We continue our series, where we had last looked at the DeMarker and Envelopes channels, by considering the pairing of the Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA) and the Force Index Oscillator. FrAMA being a moving average is a trend signalling indicator while the Force Index provides a check on volume to see if the trend has sustenance. We will consider the typical 10 patterns that can be generated from combining these two indicators, as we have in past articles. We are training or optimizing with EUR USD on the 4-hour time frame for the year 2023. Forward walks or testing are done with this symbol for the year 2024.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 65): Using Patterns of FrAMA and the Force Index
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 65): Using Patterns of FrAMA and the Force Index
  • www.mql5.com
The Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA) and the Force Index Oscillator are another pair of indicators that could be used in conjunction within an MQL5 Expert Advisor. These two indicators complement each other a little bit because FrAMA is a trend following indicator while the Force Index is a volume based oscillator. As always, we use the MQL5 wizard to rapidly explore any potential these two may have.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 66): Using Patterns of FrAMA and the Force Index with the Dot Product Kernel

From our last article, where we introduced the pair of these indicators as a source of entry signal patterns for an Expert Advisor, the forward walk results were not as promising. We provided a few reasons why this was and also caveated that the training and optimization we perform is for only 1 year and therefore for any pattern, it is imperative to test as extensively as possible on vasts amount of history. We follow up that piece as always by examining those patterns that were able to forward walk. This is with machine learning.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 66): Using Patterns of FrAMA and the Force Index with the Dot Product Kernel
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 66): Using Patterns of FrAMA and the Force Index with the Dot Product Kernel
  • www.mql5.com
The FrAMA Indicator and the Force Index Oscillator are trend and volume tools that could be paired when developing an Expert Advisor. We continue from our last article that introduced this pair by considering machine learning applicability to the pair. We are using a convolution neural network that uses the dot-product kernel in making forecasts with these indicators’ inputs. This is done in a custom signal class file that works with the MQL5 wizard to assemble an Expert Advisor.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 67): Using Patterns of TRIX and the Williams Percent Range

We continue our series on studying signal patterns generated by pairing technical indicators. Last time, we looked at the fractal adaptive moving average when paired with the force index oscillator. For this article, we are looking at the Triple Exponential Moving Average Oscillator (TRIX) when paired with another oscillator, the Williams Percent Range (WPR). TRIX being a moving average oscillator is a trend signalling indicator, while the Williams Percent Range acts as a compliment on support and resistance levels.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 67): Using Patterns of TRIX and the Williams Percent Range
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 67): Using Patterns of TRIX and the Williams Percent Range
  • www.mql5.com
The Triple Exponential Moving Average Oscillator (TRIX) and the Williams Percentage Range Oscillator are another pair of indicators that could be used in conjunction within an MQL5 Expert Advisor. This indicator pair, like those we’ve covered recently, is also complementary given that TRIX defines the trend while Williams Percent Range affirms support and Resistance levels. As always, we use the MQL5 wizard to prototype any potential these two may have.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 68): Using Patterns of TRIX and the Williams Percent Range with a Cosine Kernel Network

Of the ten signal-patterns, we examined in the last article, only 3 were able to forward walk. These patterns were generated from combining indicator signals of the TRIX, a trend indicator and the Williams Percent Range (WPR), a support/ resistance oscillator. The training/ optimizing of the Expert Advisor was restricted to just one year, 2023, with the forward walk being performed over the subsequent year, 2024. We were testing with CHF JPY on the 4-hour time frame.

In extending our patterns that forward walk with machine learning, we typically use Python because it codes and trains networks very efficiently. This is true even without a GPU. In past articles, we have been prefacing with Python implementations of the functions of patterns that were able to forward walk. For this article, we will touch on the indicator implementations in Python, but mostly dwell on the network setup that takes the indicator signals as inputs. It is a convolutional 1-Dim network that uses the cosine kernel in its designs.

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 68): Using Patterns of TRIX and the Williams Percent Range with a Cosine Kernel Network
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 68): Using Patterns of TRIX and the Williams Percent Range with a Cosine Kernel Network
  • www.mql5.com
We follow up our last article, where we introduced the indicator pair of TRIX and Williams Percent Range, by considering how this indicator pairing could be extended with Machine Learning. TRIX and William’s Percent are a trend and support/ resistance complimentary pairing. Our machine learning approach uses a convolution neural network that engages the cosine kernel in its architecture when fine-tuning the forecasts of this indicator pairing. As always, this is done in a custom signal class file that works with the MQL5 wizard to assemble an Expert Advisor.
 

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 69): Using Patterns of SAR and the RVI

MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 69): Using Patterns of SAR and the RVI

The Parabolic Stop-And-Reverse (SAR) indicator and the Relative Vigour Index (RVI) oscillator are our next pairing to consider within these series. This time, this duo brings together trend identification with momentum tracking. As we have in past articles, we consider 10 possible signal patterns that can be generated from combining these two indicators, and we have them tested in a wizard assembled Expert Advisor. With that, let's look at the definitions of these 2 indicators.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 69): Using Patterns of SAR and the RVI
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 69): Using Patterns of SAR and the RVI
  • www.mql5.com
The Parabolic-SAR (SAR) and the Relative Vigour Index (RVI) are another pair of indicators that could be used in conjunction within an MQL5 Expert Advisor. This indicator pair, like those we’ve covered in the past, is also complementary since SAR defines the trend while RVI checks momentum. As usual, we use the MQL5 wizard to build and test any potential this indicator pairing may have.
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