All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming. - page 9
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 60): Inference Learning (Wasserstein-VAE) with Moving Average and Stochastic Oscillator Patterns
In examining the patterns generated from pairing the MA and stochastic oscillator, we have looked to machine learning as a means of systemizing our approach. There are mainly three methods of training networks in machine learning and these are supervised-learning, reinforcement-learning, and inference. By taking the view that each of these learning methods can be used at different stages of model/ network development, we have made the case that a model can be enriched by incorporating all of them.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 62): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Reinforcement-Learning TRPO
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 63): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels
For this article, we are pairing a momentum oscillator with a support/resistance channel. This may seem like an odd pairing, considering that most indicator pairings typically involve a trend following indicator, however this route could be explored because: of a need to avoid lags from trend identification; or a focus on mean reversion plays; or a need for a simpler trade system; or the need to adapt to choppy or range-bound markets; or the need to exploit momentum divergences, etc.
We therefore pair the DeMarker a momentum oscillator with the Envelopes Channel a support/resistance tool. In doing so, we are going to look, as always, at the top 10 patterns from pairing these two while testing with the GBP USD pair.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 64): Using Patterns of DeMarker and Envelope Channels with the White-Noise Kernel
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 65): Using Patterns of FrAMA and the Force Index
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 66): Using Patterns of FrAMA and the Force Index with the Dot Product Kernel
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 67): Using Patterns of TRIX and the Williams Percent Range
We continue our series on studying signal patterns generated by pairing technical indicators. Last time, we looked at the fractal adaptive moving average when paired with the force index oscillator. For this article, we are looking at the Triple Exponential Moving Average Oscillator (TRIX) when paired with another oscillator, the Williams Percent Range (WPR). TRIX being a moving average oscillator is a trend signalling indicator, while the Williams Percent Range acts as a compliment on support and resistance levels.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 68): Using Patterns of TRIX and the Williams Percent Range with a Cosine Kernel Network
Of the ten signal-patterns, we examined in the last article, only 3 were able to forward walk. These patterns were generated from combining indicator signals of the TRIX, a trend indicator and the Williams Percent Range (WPR), a support/ resistance oscillator. The training/ optimizing of the Expert Advisor was restricted to just one year, 2023, with the forward walk being performed over the subsequent year, 2024. We were testing with CHF JPY on the 4-hour time frame.
In extending our patterns that forward walk with machine learning, we typically use Python because it codes and trains networks very efficiently. This is true even without a GPU. In past articles, we have been prefacing with Python implementations of the functions of patterns that were able to forward walk. For this article, we will touch on the indicator implementations in Python, but mostly dwell on the network setup that takes the indicator signals as inputs. It is a convolutional 1-Dim network that uses the cosine kernel in its designs.
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 69): Using Patterns of SAR and the RVI