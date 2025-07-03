CCI Woodie like - page 28
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CCI Level Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Paint over the areas of the iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) indicator above the ' CCI Level Up (100) ' level and below the ' CCI Level Dn (-100) ' level
iCCI iAlligator - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA uses two indicators: the standard iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iiAlligator (Alligator). Both indicators are created on the specified timeframe ' Working timeframe ' - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment of the birth of a new bar (if it is necessary for the parameters 'Trailing on ... ' and ' Search signals on ... '). Alligator acts as a signal filter.
Learn how to design a trading system by CCI
This is a new article from our series in which we learn how to design trading systems based on simple strategies using the most commonly used technical indicators.We will start with detailed information about what the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), what it measures, how we can calculate it. When we understand the fundamentals and the roots of what we are doing, we will be able to use the tools more efficiently and find more ideas and insights about it. This is what we are going to discuss in the "CCI Definition" topic. Then, we will work on a simple strategy that can be used with CCI during different market trends or conditions — this is what we will learn in the "CCI Strategy" part. Then, we will learn how we can design a trading system based on this strategy by planning what we need to design and what we want the computer to do — part "CCI trading system blueprint". Then, we will learn how to design what we planned by the trading system blueprint — part "CCI trading system".
CCI indicator. Upgrade and new features
CCI indicator. Three transformation steps
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.04.29 06:45
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 61): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Supervised Learning
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.05.03 07:16
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 62): Using Patterns of ADX and CCI with Reinforcement-Learning TRPO
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 20): Multi-Symbol Strategy Using CCI and AO
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 30): Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Zero Line EA