DOM Ladder
DOM exists in MT5
Yes. The problem with mt5 DOM is that the BID & ASK stay center and are not free to move up and down the ladder.
The DOM in MT5 is way under-developed. I'm not at all sure why that is.
Hi. How much would it cost to make this DOM?
The DOM in MT5 is way under-developed. I'm not at all sure why that is.
Could you explain what you mean ?
OK, for one, I cannot figure out how to undock it. It ends up all the way across my screen and I can't undock. I know it can be undocked, but how?
OK... you point inside the small gray area where you can see the name of the instrument, like EURUSD. Then you press the left Mouse Button, you can move the dome....
OK, thank you, I finally got it to snap out of the docked position by dragging it between two other windows. Not sure how I missed that.
Hi. How much would it cost to make this DOM?
You need separate dataflow to work with DOM. Cheap leverage brokers does not provide us that data. You need order flow providers -that is usually called as Level 2 data. I think it is possible but likely it will be too costly to incorporate that dataflow into the Metatrader.
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Hi. How much would it cost to make this DOM?