Dolly new MT4 - page 5
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I have trying down load your newest version V18 to follow http://cjatradingtools.com/FREE_Downloads1.html unfortunately that link can work, could you please send the new link so the V18 can be down loaded.
Unfortunately my website was hacked and had porn posted on it so the website was shutdown until further security updates could be implemented, the link now works again.
I have updated some of the code due to potential issues with brokers who have large suffixes after their Currency Pairs which resulted in a Dolly display with text overlay issues. This was only bought to my attention yesterday when a trader had downloaded Dolly Graphics v18 and notified me of this problem. I have also used this opportunity to update some other small areas of the display to give each section of text the same visual setup.
The password on the first post of this thread still applies and the name of this indicator cannot be changed in any way or the Dolly indicator will not work, I apologize for having to do this however this has successfully stopped people selling the latest versions of Dolly on eBay.
Unfortunately I cannot appear to load the new updated Dolly Graphics v18 onto this post with the correct name as it keeps updating the name and adding a digit to the name each time I have edited the post which obviously means the indicator will not work. If you download the indicator you will have to change the name for it to work or use the link above. If you change the name it needs the _10 part of the name removed so it looks like this Dolly Graphics v18 in your indicator folder.
This is the video related to Dolly trading system (the indicator can be downloaded from the first post of the thread).
Dolly
I have tried and downloaded the .rar file, extracted the .exe file but the .exe file just does not run. Can you please make sure that it is a working file.
Thanks in advance!
We can do nothing with the exe if it is not working. (A lot has changed since Build 600+ 2014.02.03). You need to find the owner of that code.
The Dolly v15 and v16 on the first post buttons are not working. The only working version was posted by CJA on post #14, Dolly Graphic V18.
The Dolly v15 and v16 on the first post buttons are not working. The only working version was posted by CJA on post #14, Dolly Graphic V18.
on post #41
We may use XO indicator to filter false breakout, and entry signal.
I have trying down load your newest version V18 to follow http://cjatradingtools.com/FREE_Downloads1.html unfortunately that link can work, could you please send the new link so the V18 can be down loaded.
Unfortunately my website was hacked and had porn posted on it so the website was shutdown until further security updates could be implemented, the link now works again.
I have updated some of the code due to potential issues with brokers who have large suffixes after their Currency Pairs which resulted in a Dolly display with text overlay issues. This was only bought to my attention yesterday when a trader had downloaded Dolly Graphics v18 and notified me of this problem. I have also used this opportunity to update some other small areas of the display to give each section of text the same visual setup.
The password on the first post of this thread still applies and the name of this indicator cannot be changed in any way or the Dolly indicator will not work, I apologize for having to do this however this has successfully stopped people selling the latest versions of Dolly on eBay.
Unfortunately I cannot appear to load the new updated Dolly Graphics v18 onto this post with the correct name as it keeps updating the name and adding a digit to the name each time I have edited the post which obviously means the indicator will not work. If you download the indicator you will have to change the name for it to work or use the link above. If you change the name it needs the _10 part of the name removed so it looks like this Dolly Graphics v18 in your indicator folder.
Fantastic job ^^^
Thanks a lot!!!
I have a display issue for MT4 in IG as there is no such "MT4 compatibility" panel as mentioned previously in the thread;
Any clues?