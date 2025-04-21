Archived transactions in MT4
If the broker archived the history as balance operation so you can ask the broker to unarchive it.
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Why my signal data showing wrong informations
Marsel, 2021.07.15 13:27
In fact it's a fault of your broker who "archives" history into balance operations
The attached image is from the terminal. The broker say they can not unarchive transactions...
The attached image is from the terminal. The broker say they can not unarchive transactions...
Terminal has nothing to do with the history and with the trading accounts.
It is the brokers who are archiving the history (because all the history is related to them only).
Yes, it happened from time to time.
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Trades from 2022 and 2023 are archived in one of my MT4 accounts. Does anyone know the reason for this and if it is possible to unarchive these trades?
All history show correctly in MyfxBook but not in the terminal.
The broker, IC Markets, could not explain why this happens in only one of my accounts, nor could they unarchive trades.