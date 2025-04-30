Indicators: Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert

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Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert:

Buy and Sell arrows based on exit from overbought and oversold region in Stochastic Oscillator.

Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows Indicator MT4

Author: Nitin Raj

 
Automated-Trading:

Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert:

Author: Nitin Raj

Please i need a good coder to just do me a favor and tweek this system a little bit to
1. To identify and signal all the price action candle pattern in this image
Attached Image (click to enlarge)


2. The system pop up window only show up or down without mentioning the currency pairs.
Please i want it to be like this example uptrend eurusd or downtrend gbpchf.

3. I want it to send push notification to mobile devices. Note all these in metatrader 4.
This is the system
thanks.

 
Does this repaint?
 
Jimwebby:
Does this repaint?
No Sir
 
Nitin Raj:
No Sir
could u make this in mt5
 
Nitin Raj:
No Sir

When do we enter the trade? After the ''arrow'' candle stick closes? OR do we enter immediately when the arrow appear?

 

Hi, I wonder why it alert only Buy Signal.

 
Alert not showing.
 
Jhon Agustinus Yahya:
Alert not showing.

Try this one: https://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php/1602997?attachmentid=1602997&d=1422958468

 
Automated-Trading:

Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert:

Author: Nitin Raj

Can I use this for binary options
 
what's the best timeframe to use this?
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