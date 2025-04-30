Indicators: Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert
Automated-Trading:
Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert:
Author: Nitin Raj
Please i need a good coder to just do me a favor and tweek this system a little bit to
1. To identify and signal all the price action candle pattern in this image
2. The system pop up window only show up or down without mentioning the currency pairs.
Please i want it to be like this example uptrend eurusd or downtrend gbpchf.
3. I want it to send push notification to mobile devices. Note all these in metatrader 4.
This is the system
thanks.
1. To identify and signal all the price action candle pattern in this image
Attached Image (click to enlarge)
2. The system pop up window only show up or down without mentioning the currency pairs.
Please i want it to be like this example uptrend eurusd or downtrend gbpchf.
3. I want it to send push notification to mobile devices. Note all these in metatrader 4.
This is the system
Attached File
thanks.
Does this repaint?
Jimwebby:No Sir
Does this repaint?
Does this repaint?
Nitin Raj:could u make this in mt5
No Sir
No Sir
Nitin Raj:
No Sir
No Sir
When do we enter the trade? After the ''arrow'' candle stick closes? OR do we enter immediately when the arrow appear?
Hi, I wonder why it alert only Buy Signal.
Alert not showing.
Jhon Agustinus Yahya:
Alert not showing.
Alert not showing.
Try this one: https://www.forexfactory.com/attachment.php/1602997?attachmentid=1602997&d=1422958468
Automated-Trading:Can I use this for binary options
Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert:
Author: Nitin Raj
what's the best timeframe to use this?
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Stochastic Buy Sell Arrows with Alert:
Buy and Sell arrows based on exit from overbought and oversold region in Stochastic Oscillator.
Author: Nitin Raj