All About Price Action - page 3

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Great post! I use key levels and candlestick patterns in Price Action. Curious to see how others trade. Let’s keep this discussion going.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.31 18:11

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 10): External Flow (II) VWAP

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 10): External Flow (II) VWAP

In our previous article, we introduced the integration of market data with external libraries, showcasing the ability to analyze markets through various automated systems. Python's robust framework offers powerful tools for advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and visualization, while MQL5 focuses on seamless trade execution and chart-based operations. By combining these strengths, we achieve a flexible, efficient, and sophisticated system for market analysis and trading.

This article presents a powerful tool built around the concept of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to deliver precise trading signals. Leveraging Python's advanced libraries for calculations enhances the accuracy of the analysis, resulting in highly actionable VWAP signals. We’ll start by exploring the strategy, then delve into the core logic of the MQL5 code and discuss the outcomes.


 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA

In this article, we are excited to introduce the Heikin Ashi technique for trend reversal calculations, adding another layer to our integrated strategy that combines quantitative analysis with classic price action methods. One significant advantage of Heikin Ashi is its ability to filter out market noise, allowing traders to focus on the underlying trend without being distracted by minor price fluctuations. This approach smooths out market fluctuations and ensures that decisions are data-driven, providing a disciplined framework applicable to diverse financial markets worldwide.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 offers endless opportunities to develop automated trading systems tailored to your preferences. Did you know it can even perform complex mathematical calculations? In this article, we introduce the Japanese Heikin-Ashi technique as an automated trading strategy.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap

In our previous Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we examined a VWAP-based strategy that focused on how VWAP levels could influence market decisions—signaling a buy when the price was above VWAP and a sell when it was below. However, relying solely on VWAP can be problematic, particularly during periods of extreme market conditions when reversals may occur.

In this article, we take our analysis one step further by combining VWAP with Fibonacci levels to generate trading signals. Fibonacci retracement levels help identify potential areas of support and resistance, and when paired with VWAP, they can enhance the robustness of your trading strategy.

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap
  • www.mql5.com
The flow of the market is determined by the forces between bulls and bears. There are specific levels that the market respects due to the forces acting on them. Fibonacci and VWAP levels are especially powerful in influencing market behavior. Join me in this article as we explore a strategy based on VWAP and Fibonacci levels for signal generation.
 
elettra fischer #:
Great post! I use key levels and candlestick patterns in Price Action. Curious to see how others trade. Let’s keep this discussion going.

How'd you decide which pattern are most important for your trades?

 
Matthew88819 #:

How'd you decide which pattern are most important for your trades?

only you can decide which is most important pattern because you judge them from your own eyes and believe it. If i say head and shoulder is most important how can you believe it?
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool

In this article, we'll build an MQL5 Expert Advisor that automatically detects RSI divergence signals. The EA will mark these signals with clear arrows on your chart and provide a brief summary so you can quickly see what’s happening. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this tool helps you spot trading opportunities that you can validate before executing trades, all without spending hours on manual analysis. Let’s dive in and see how this RSI Divergence EA can simplify your trading process.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool
  • www.mql5.com
Price action can be effectively analyzed by identifying divergences, with technical indicators such as the RSI providing crucial confirmation signals. In the article below, we explain how automated RSI divergence analysis can identify trend continuations and reversals, thereby offering valuable insights into market sentiment.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool

In this article, we focus on developing an Expert Advisor (EA) using MQL5, designed to identify potential market reversals. The EA employs the Parabolic SAR for signal detection, generating trading signals by monitoring technical indicators, evaluating their validity in real time, and identifying optimal exit points when predefined levels are reached.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool
  • www.mql5.com
Embracing technical indicators in price action analysis is a powerful approach. These indicators often highlight key levels of reversals and retracements, offering valuable insights into market dynamics. In this article, we demonstrate how we developed an automated tool that generates signals using the Parabolic SAR indicator.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script

This article is the first part in our Quarters Theory. In this installment, we focus on constructing the quarters using our "quarters drawer" script. By automating the drawing of these crucial levels, we offer a practical starting point for visualizing key reversal and continuation zones. As we advance in this theory, we will develop even more robust tools to support signal generation and advanced market analysis.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script
  • www.mql5.com
Points of support and resistance are critical levels that signal potential trend reversals and continuations. Although identifying these levels can be challenging, once you pinpoint them, you’re well-prepared to navigate the market. For further assistance, check out the Quarters Drawer tool featured in this article, it will help you identify both primary and minor support and resistance levels.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 16): Introducing Quarters Theory (II) Intrusion Detector EA

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 16): Introducing Quarters Theory (II) Intrusion Detector EA

In our previous article, we introduced the Quarters Drawer Script, a tool designed to plot quarter levels visually on the chart, making market analysis more intuitive. This concept is derived from Quarters Theory, originally introduced by Ilian Yotov. Successfully drawing these quarters has proven to be a powerful method for simplifying price action analysis. However, manually monitoring these levels as price interacts with them requires significant time and attention.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script
  • www.mql5.com
Points of support and resistance are critical levels that signal potential trend reversals and continuations. Although identifying these levels can be challenging, once you pinpoint them, you’re well-prepared to navigate the market. For further assistance, check out the Quarters Drawer tool featured in this article, it will help you identify both primary and minor support and resistance levels.
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