Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 240

New comment
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow

Financial markets can be complex, often presenting challenges for traders and analysts in processing and interpreting data accurately. To overcome these challenges, various libraries has been developed to simplify market analysis, each designed to handle data in ways that align with specific goals. While MQL5 libraries are commonly used to create trading strategies and indicators, external libraries, such as Python’s data analytics tools, provide additional resources for more advanced and in-depth analysis.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow
  • www.mql5.com
This article explores a new dimension of analysis using external libraries specifically designed for advanced analytics. These libraries, like pandas, provide powerful tools for processing and interpreting complex data, enabling traders to gain more profound insights into market dynamics. By integrating such technologies, we can bridge the gap between raw data and actionable strategies. Join us as we lay the foundation for this innovative approach and unlock the potential of combining technology with trading expertise.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 10): External Flow (II) VWAP

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 10): External Flow (II) VWAP

In our previous article, we introduced the integration of market data with external libraries, showcasing the ability to analyze markets through various automated systems. Python's robust framework offers powerful tools for advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and visualization, while MQL5 focuses on seamless trade execution and chart-based operations. By combining these strengths, we achieve a flexible, efficient, and sophisticated system for market analysis and trading.

This article presents a powerful tool built around the concept of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to deliver precise trading signals. Leveraging Python's advanced libraries for calculations enhances the accuracy of the analysis, resulting in highly actionable VWAP signals. We’ll start by exploring the strategy, then delve into the core logic of the MQL5 code and discuss the outcomes.

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 10): External Flow (II) VWAP
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 10): External Flow (II) VWAP
  • www.mql5.com
Master the power of VWAP with our comprehensive guide! Learn how to integrate VWAP analysis into your trading strategy using MQL5 and Python. Maximize your market insights and improve your trading decisions today.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.08 06:15

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA

In this article, we are excited to introduce the Heikin Ashi technique for trend reversal calculations, adding another layer to our integrated strategy that combines quantitative analysis with classic price action methods. One significant advantage of Heikin Ashi is its ability to filter out market noise, allowing traders to focus on the underlying trend without being distracted by minor price fluctuations. This approach smooths out market fluctuations and ensures that decisions are data-driven, providing a disciplined framework applicable to diverse financial markets worldwide.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.12 07:16

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap

In our previous Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we examined a VWAP-based strategy that focused on how VWAP levels could influence market decisions—signaling a buy when the price was above VWAP and a sell when it was below. However, relying solely on VWAP can be problematic, particularly during periods of extreme market conditions when reversals may occur.

In this article, we take our analysis one step further by combining VWAP with Fibonacci levels to generate trading signals. Fibonacci retracement levels help identify potential areas of support and resistance, and when paired with VWAP, they can enhance the robustness of your trading strategy.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.18 11:42

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool

In this article, we'll build an MQL5 Expert Advisor that automatically detects RSI divergence signals. The EA will mark these signals with clear arrows on your chart and provide a brief summary so you can quickly see what’s happening. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this tool helps you spot trading opportunities that you can validate before executing trades, all without spending hours on manual analysis. Let’s dive in and see how this RSI Divergence EA can simplify your trading process.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.20 07:29

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool

In this article, we focus on developing an Expert Advisor (EA) using MQL5, designed to identify potential market reversals. The EA employs the Parabolic SAR for signal detection, generating trading signals by monitoring technical indicators, evaluating their validity in real time, and identifying optimal exit points when predefined levels are reached.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.25 13:47

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script

This article is the first part in our Quarters Theory. In this installment, we focus on constructing the quarters using our "quarters drawer" script. By automating the drawing of these crucial levels, we offer a practical starting point for visualizing key reversal and continuation zones. As we advance in this theory, we will develop even more robust tools to support signal generation and advanced market analysis.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.08 08:46

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 16): Introducing Quarters Theory (II) Intrusion Detector EA

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 16): Introducing Quarters Theory (II) Intrusion Detector EA

In our previous article, we introduced the Quarters Drawer Script, a tool designed to plot quarter levels visually on the chart, making market analysis more intuitive. This concept is derived from Quarters Theory, originally introduced by Ilian Yotov. Successfully drawing these quarters has proven to be a powerful method for simplifying price action analysis. However, manually monitoring these levels as price interacts with them requires significant time and attention.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.14 07:52

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 17): TrendLoom EA Tool

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 17): TrendLoom EA Tool

Market analysis and entry confirmation methods differ among trend analysts. Many traders review multiple timeframes such as M1, M5 and M15 or H1, H4 and W1 to validate their entries and boost signal reliability. Instead of changing timeframes to gauge the overall trend, you simply press a button and get an on-time update or get updated automatically. Have you ever seen a lower timeframe selling, entered a trade, and then opened a higher timeframe chart only to discover a buying trend?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.22 04:33

Price Action Toolkit Development (Part 18): Introducing Quarters Theory (III) — Quarters Board

Price Action Toolkit Development (Part 18): Introducing Quarters Theory (III) — Quarters Board

In our introduction to Quarters Theory, we began with the Quarters Drawer script, which is its first component. This script automates drawing quarter levels on a chart and features Boolean toggles to control the visibility of each level.

1...233234235236237238239240241242243244
New comment