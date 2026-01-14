Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 240
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 9): External Flow
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 10): External Flow (II) VWAP
In our previous article, we introduced the integration of market data with external libraries, showcasing the ability to analyze markets through various automated systems. Python's robust framework offers powerful tools for advanced data analysis, predictive modeling, and visualization, while MQL5 focuses on seamless trade execution and chart-based operations. By combining these strengths, we achieve a flexible, efficient, and sophisticated system for market analysis and trading.
This article presents a powerful tool built around the concept of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to deliver precise trading signals. Leveraging Python's advanced libraries for calculations enhances the accuracy of the analysis, resulting in highly actionable VWAP signals. We’ll start by exploring the strategy, then delve into the core logic of the MQL5 code and discuss the outcomes.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.08 06:15
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 11): Heikin Ashi Signal EA
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.12 07:16
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 12): External Flow (III) TrendMap
In our previous Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we examined a VWAP-based strategy that focused on how VWAP levels could influence market decisions—signaling a buy when the price was above VWAP and a sell when it was below. However, relying solely on VWAP can be problematic, particularly during periods of extreme market conditions when reversals may occur.
In this article, we take our analysis one step further by combining VWAP with Fibonacci levels to generate trading signals. Fibonacci retracement levels help identify potential areas of support and resistance, and when paired with VWAP, they can enhance the robustness of your trading strategy.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.18 11:42
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.20 07:29
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 14): Parabolic Stop and Reverse Tool
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.25 13:47
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 15): Introducing Quarters Theory (1) Quarters Drawer Script
Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.08 08:46
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 16): Introducing Quarters Theory (II) Intrusion Detector EA
Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.14 07:52
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 17): TrendLoom EA Tool
Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.22 04:33
Price Action Toolkit Development (Part 18): Introducing Quarters Theory (III) — Quarters Board