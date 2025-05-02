general question about cpanel

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Hi guys i try to create  my  trade manage  and it work but i have only  one  big problem  when i try  to minimize  the  panel it  do it  , but  when i try to maximize it it  create me  a devastated panel after close  and reopen my frankenstine  panel i use  a absolute coordinate  for create it , this  a bug  for  MT5  or  for some reason i did do  probably some mistake ?   thanks

 
Stefano Cerbioni:

Hi guys i try to create  my  trade manage  and it work but i have only  one  big problem  when i try  to minimize  the  panel it  do it  , but  when i try to maximize it it  create me  a devastated panel after close  and reopen my frankenstine  panel i use  a absolute coordinate  for create it , this  a bug  for  MT5  or  for some reason i did do  probably some mistake ?   thanks

It’s not an MT5 bug — it’s likely due to using absolute coordinates without reinitializing the panel properly on maximize. When minimized/maximized, controls may shift or overlap if positions aren't recalculated.
 Solution:

On maximize, rebuild the panel layout (delete and recreate controls or reposition them).
Use relative layout logic if possible.
Track panel state and restore cleanly.


Let me know if you want a minimal example.

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