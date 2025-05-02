general question about cpanel
Hi guys i try to create my trade manage and it work but i have only one big problem when i try to minimize the panel it do it , but when i try to maximize it it create me a devastated panel after close and reopen my frankenstine panel i use a absolute coordinate for create it , this a bug for MT5 or for some reason i did do probably some mistake ? thanks
It’s not an MT5 bug — it’s likely due to using absolute coordinates without reinitializing the panel properly on maximize. When minimized/maximized, controls may shift or overlap if positions aren't recalculated.
Solution:
On maximize, rebuild the panel layout (delete and recreate controls or reposition them).
Use relative layout logic if possible.
Track panel state and restore cleanly.
Let me know if you want a minimal example.
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Hi guys i try to create my trade manage and it work but i have only one big problem when i try to minimize the panel it do it , but when i try to maximize it it create me a devastated panel after close and reopen my frankenstine panel i use a absolute coordinate for create it , this a bug for MT5 or for some reason i did do probably some mistake ? thanks