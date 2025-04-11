Correlation indicators - page 17
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BT_CS_v6
BT (Basket trading) CS (Correlation System)
i greatly appreciate this tool, would you please add background to this indicator as there numbers of the tool are difficult to see as it being affected by candles on the chart, and maybe add functionality to adjust coordinates & change position where it will appear on the terminal. T
I have noted that if i attach it on the chart, some other indicators disappear, would you please correct that as well.
BT_CS_v6
BT (Basket trading) CS (Correlation System)
Here at these charts eur is red gbp is yellow usd blue.... i see usd as strongest then gbp and last euro but this is a 60 min chart so the picture may not be the same in higher timeframes like every other indicators have good sites and bad sites... but i like the crosses, i have put it in with some examples (shapes). On the higher timeframes i use it as a leading indicator also and consider which currencie are strongest against other hopefully deciding which way to go :-)
Сomparatively mindex is weak
If we have correlated charts may we have an indicator shows arrows when the correlation broken
example if EURUSD up And GBPUSD Down so it gives signal
may we have that indicator with HTF options
thanks alot