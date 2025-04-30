Indicators: Brooky Trend Strength for MT5
There are 2 valuable blocks of code in the master file of this indicator for beginning developers:
- Proper and repeated use of the MQL5 iCustom() function. This function can be useful in Expert Advisors as well.
- A custom function that mimics the old iMAOnArray() function from MQL4. This custom function is the last block of code at the end of the master file code. It is basically "plug and play" once you have your desired value to plug in. This block of code was sourced from Budyoni Damyanov at:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Budyoni Damyanov, 2021.01.11 17:39
Here is the MQL5 version of iMAOnArray():
double iMAOnArray(double& array[], int period, int ma_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, int shift){
double buf[], arr[];
int total = ArraySize(array);
if(total <= period)
return 0;
if(shift > total - period - ma_shift)
return 0;
switch(ma_method) {
case MODE_SMA: {
total = ArrayCopy(arr, array, 0, shift + ma_shift, period);
if (ArrayResize(buf, total) < 0)
return 0;
double sum = 0;
int i, pos = total-1;
for (i = 1; i < period; i++, pos--)
sum += arr[pos];
while (pos >= 0) {
sum += arr[pos];
buf[pos] = sum / period;
sum -= arr[pos + period - 1];
pos--;
}
return buf[0];
}
case MODE_EMA: {
if (ArrayResize(buf, total) < 0)
return 0;
double pr = 2.0 / (period + 1);
int pos = total - 2;
while (pos >= 0) {
if (pos == total - 2)
buf[pos+1] = array[pos+1];
buf[pos] = array[pos] * pr + buf[pos+1] * (1-pr);
pos--;
}
return buf[shift+ma_shift];
}
case MODE_SMMA: {
if (ArrayResize (buf, total) < 0)
return(0);
double sum = 0;
int i, k, pos;
pos = total - period;
while (pos >= 0) {
if (pos == total - period) {
for (i = 0, k = pos; i < period; i++, k++) {
sum += array[k];
buf[k] = 0;
}
}
else
sum = buf[pos+1] * (period-1) + array[pos];
buf[pos]=sum/period;
pos--;
}
return buf[shift+ma_shift];
}
case MODE_LWMA: {
if (ArrayResize (buf, total) < 0)
return 0;
double sum = 0.0, lsum = 0.0;
double price;
int i, weight = 0, pos = total-1;
for(i = 1; i <= period; i++, pos--) {
price = array[pos];
sum += price * i;
lsum += price;
weight += i;
}
pos++;
i = pos + period;
while (pos >= 0) {
buf[pos] = sum / weight;
if (pos == 0)
break;
pos--;
i--;
price = array[pos];
sum = sum - lsum + price * period;
lsum -= array[i];
lsum += price;
}
return buf[shift+ma_shift];
}
}
return 0;
}
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Brooky Trend Strength for MT5:
This indicator calls 3 other subwindow indicators. All files go in your Indicators folder.
Author: Ryan L Johnson