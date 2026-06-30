Quasar Structure

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 products
  • Version: 6.45
  • Updated: 30 June 2026
  • Activations: 5

MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure

Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing.

Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.

🌟  Three Core Features for Structured Analysis

① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & Momentum Signals
Once a candle closes, the signals are locked—they do not disappear or shift position.

  • Major Signals (Large Arrows): Designed to help identify potential market tops, bottoms, and trend reversals.

  • Minor Signals (Small Arrows): Help spot momentum surges and pullback opportunities.
    Since the display remains consistent between historical charts and real-time trading, you can conduct your analysis with clarity and consistency.

② "Golden Button" Sync: Target Triple-Timeframe Confluence
The tool monitors three different timeframes simultaneously (e.g., M5, M15, H1). When the trend direction aligns across all three, the pair button automatically turns "Gold." This visual aid helps you filter for high-probability setups and manage unnecessary trades.

③ Real-Time "Auto-Sort" Monitoring Panel
All monitored pairs are automatically sorted in real-time based on trend strength.
The pairs with the strongest momentum move to the top-left, showing you which markets are active at a glance. If a trend reversal is detected in the background, the button flashes to alert you immediately.

✍️  Professional UI: A Streamlined Drawing Assistant
Keep your focus on the market with a control panel that makes manual tasks faster and more precise.

  • Auto-Snapping: Trendlines and Fibonacci levels automatically snap to the candle wicks.

  • Comprehensive Toolset: Draw horizontal lines, trendlines, Fibonacci Retracements, channels, and Fibonacci Expansions with a single click.

  • Workflow Efficiency: Features a "Lock" mode to prevent accidental deletion, a "00" toggle for round-number levels, and a "Clear All" button to clean your chart in one click.

💡  Recommended Workflow: The Aligned Trend Method

  1. Spot the Gold: Watch the panel and wait for a pair button to turn "Gold."

  2. Switch Instantly: Click the button to switch to that pair’s chart immediately.

  3. Confirm Signals: Check the non-repainting reversal arrow to confirm the trend direction.

  4. Snap & Predict: Use the drawing assistant to snap precise lines and identify key reversal points.

  5. Analyze with Clarity: Consider your trade setup only when the indicators and price action align.

"Spend less time searching, and more time analyzing."

Quasar Structure turns your MT5 into a organized analysis center. Identify active markets in seconds, analyze with the consistency of non-repainting signals, and support a disciplined trading routine.

Disclaimer: This tool is an analysis assistant. Please make all trading decisions based on your own judgment and risk management.


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Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Indicators
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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Indicators
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Experts
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Experts
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